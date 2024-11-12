He Believes His Wife Cheated On Him With A Male Friend Last Night After Building Up The Courage For Months And Wants To File For Divorce

This 40-year-old guy and his wife, who’s 43, have been together for 13 years, married for 10 years, and have children. But their relationship has been on the rocks recently, and just last night, he thinks she cheated on him.

That’s because, yesterday evening, his wife randomly stated that she needed to go out and “buy some things for the house.” He found that strange for two reasons.

First, she hates shopping. Secondly, she went with a male friend he didn’t personally know and was gone for several hours.

“It felt strange because she got ready as if it were a date,” he recalled.

So, after his wife left, he decided to do some snooping around their bedroom. This led him to discover his wife had supposedly worn some steamy garments that were typically reserved for just their romantic moments together.

Still, he continued on with his night, taking care of his kids and handling their bedtime routine. And later, once his wife returned home, he wanted to know what she’d been up to.

However, his wife refused to tell him anything about the man she was with, aside from his first name. She also claimed that, in order to stay in their marriage, she needed some time for herself.

When he learned her male friend’s first name, he realized that he’d seen his wife messaging the same man over the past few months.

“At the time, I didn’t think much of it since it was the name of a work friend, and they occasionally need to reach out after hours for big projects,” he detailed.

