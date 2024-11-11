How To Wash Your Trusty Canvas Tote, The Bag That’s Been Through It All

Canvas tote bags are quintessential accessories for gals on the go. Whether you’re carrying around veggies from your local farmer’s market, your latest book haul from the library, or any other belongings, these bags put in some serious work.

Plus, they are downright adorable. With so many versatile designs to choose from, it’s easy to mix and match a canvas tote with any cute outfit.

I personally like to swap mine out each season. Throwing a new tote over your shoulder as you spring into summer or get ready for the cozy winter months can really set the vibe (and pull your look together).

Yet, since these bags go through so much, they’re bound to encounter some wear and tear. To keep yours looking pristine as opposed to dirty, here’s everything you need to know about cleaning a canvas tote.

When To Wash Your Tote

If you rely on your bag day in and day out as you go about your busy schedule, then it should be cleaned on a regular basis.

Totes that are used daily should ideally be washed every month, especially if you typically transport groceries or prepared foods. Otherwise, you can go as long as three months.

On the other hand, if you use your tote bag once in a while, it can be washed on a less frequent basis or as needed.

For instance, if you notice any stains, dirt buildup on the bottom of the bag, or grime around the handles, that’s a sign it is time to clean.

