Oriental Hornets Have The Highest Alcohol Tolerance Of Any Creature In The Animal Kingdom, An Evolutionary Trait That Helps Them Use Food Sources Others Often Avoid

It turns out that Oriental hornets have a freakishly high tolerance for alcohol. In fact, they have the highest-known alcohol tolerance than any other creature in the animal kingdom, according to a team of scientists from Tel Aviv University in Israel.

Previous research has shown that many plants produce fruit or nectar that naturally undergo fermentation as they rot, resulting in the production of ethanol.

Many animals get energy and nutrients from fermented foods since they are calorie-dense. Most animals that consume concentrations of ethanol above four percent have been seen to experience negative effects, such as difficulties with moving or flying normally.

In the new study, the team noticed that Oriental hornets do not seem to have trouble functioning despite their diet of rotten fruit. So, they decided to test multiple samples to learn more about the hornets’ tolerance to ethanol.

The researchers gave the hornets solutions of sucrose with ethanol added to them. They started with low doses and found that the hornets did not show any negative effects, even at levels of 20 percent.

They increased the dose to 80 percent to observe what would happen. The hornets appeared to be a little tipsy for a brief period. Then, they were soon able to sober up and continue their regular activities.

“Once, I even saw a few individuals lying on their backs. I was pretty sure they were going to die, but when I checked back a few minutes later, they had completely recovered,” said Sofia Bouchebti, an ecologist and co-author of the study.

The research team pointed out that such high amounts of alcohol would have killed any other creature. For comparison, European honeybees will die within 24 hours after ingesting that same alcohol content.

The Oriental hornet’s impressive alcohol tolerance is due to its physiology. These insects possess several copies of the alcohol dehydrogenase gene, which helps break down alcohol.

