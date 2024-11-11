He Was Scammed Out Of $40,000 While Searching For His Missing Wife After Hurricane Helene Swept Them Away

Rod Ashby is a Navy veteran living in Elk Park, North Carolina, and he was hit hard by Hurricane Helene.

Three days after the hurricane touched down in Florida, floodwaters literally swept through the home Rod shared with his wife, 58-year-old Kim Ashby, and their three dogs, obliterating it.

Kim went missing on September 27th after their home collapsed and went sliding into a nearby river before she, Rod, and their pets could get to safety.

Rod was able to make it out alive, but Kim has remained missing ever since.

“Search and rescue efforts have been underway since September 29th to no avail,” Jessica Meidinger, Kim’s daughter, wrote on a GoFundMe page dedicated to Rod and Kim.

“Our hearts are breaking more each day, but no one has been more mentally and emotionally impacted than Rod.”

“Kim and Rod have dedicated their lives to public service, Kim as a NC teacher for over 20 years and Rod serving in the U.S. Navy and retiring after 30 years of service.”

In the aftermath of Hucciane Helene, Rod not only lost his home – he lost his truck, too, a Ford F-350.

So, Rod went looking to find a new truck to help him in his search for Kim amid the roads still coated in debris from the floodwaters.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.