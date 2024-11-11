Her Daughter Spent Two Years Hiding Her Husband’s Affair, And She Can’t Forgive Her

A couple of months ago, this 49-year-old woman and her husband, Derek, got divorced following two decades of marriage.

She has two kids that she shares with Derek – a 17-year-old son and a 22-year-old daughter. What led to the demise of her marriage was finding out that Derek had spent the last two years cheating on her.

Adding to the pain Derek’s infidelity caused, she learned that her daughter knew and kept the affair a secret from her.

“She actively hid it from me for two years—lied, covered for him, and never once tried to warn me,” she explained.

“When I found out, I was devastated, not just by my husband’s betrayal, but by my daughter’s choice to keep it from me.”

“She was young at the time, and I understand it was a difficult position for her, but the pain was immense. I never confronted her directly, thinking it might affect her as she was about to go off to college.”

She did let her daughter know that she was aware of the secret while trying to put the past behind her.

However, as soon as her daughter moved out of the house to attend college, she stopped speaking to her as much, hoping the distance would help her healing process.

While her divorce was made official only recently, she started dating a new man with a 10-year-old daughter.

