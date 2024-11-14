Over 2 Million Atlantic Cod Were Seen Feasting On 23 Million Capelin Off The Coast Of Norway, Marking The Largest Ocean Predation Event Ever Recorded

In the early hours of the morning, scientists recorded the largest ocean predation event in the waters off the coast of Norway. Thanks to new ocean-mapping methods, they witnessed 2.5 million Atlantic cod feasting on 23 million capelin.

The shoal of capelin stretched six miles long. By mid-morning, about 10 million capelin had been devoured. The feeding time has made history as the largest ocean predation event ever documented.

Capelin are small Arctic fish around the size of an anchovy. Each February, billions of them migrate from the edge of the Arctic ice sheet to the Norwegian coast to lay their eggs.

This makes Norway’s coastline a preferred spot for migrating Atlantic cod, the capelin’s predator, to stop and rest. The record-breaking event occurred at the height of capelin’s spawning season.

A team of Norwegian oceanographers and researchers from MIT used a sonic-based imaging technique to capture the interaction between the two species.

They observed a group of random capelins that quickly morphed into a massive shoal. At the same time, an individual group of cod began forming their own huge shoal. Soon enough, the cod overtook the capelin and consumed over 10 million fish, about half of the gathered prey.

It is unlikely that this one predation event will weaken the overall capelin population, as the victims represented only 0.1 percent of the capelin that spawned in the region.

But as climate change melts the Arctic ice sheet, capelins will have to swim farther to lay their eggs. It will make the species more susceptible to natural predation events.

“In our work, we are seeing that natural catastrophic predation events can change the local predator-prey balance in a matter of hours,” Nicholas Makris, professor of mechanical and ocean engineering at MIT, said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.