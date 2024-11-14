She Disappeared In 1999 After Visiting Her Mother At A Beauty Salon, And Her Car Was Found Abandoned Several Months Later, With The Groceries She Bought The Day She Went Missing Still Inside

In 1999, China Videon was 16-years-old and living in Christiana, Tennessee. While attending Riverdale High School as a junior, she also worked at a supermarket known as the Bi-Lo grocery store, which is now Publix.

That year, she purchased her own car: a 1999 Mazda Protege with tinted windows and license plate number 784PGX. China didn’t own a cell phone, but she had a pager and would always stay in touch with her mother, Suzanne.

So, when China vanished after running some errands on October 19, 1999, her disappearance baffled investigators.

Before she went missing, China worked a shift at the Bi-Lo, located in Murfreesboro, before picking up her paycheck. Later that same night, she went out to get groceries and gas in her Mazda.

China was last seen at Just Image beauty salon, where she was visiting her mom. The salon was in the Jackson Heights Plaza of Christiana, her hometown.

Following that final sighting, China was never seen or heard from again. She was reported missing to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department by her mother after she didn’t make it home.

Police did not begin investigating her disappearance until 48 hours later due to department policy. At first, investigators also suspected China had left on her own volition with an adult male.

Authorities initially said that she was seen inside the residence of two men who worked at the grocery store as managers. However, this wasn’t confirmed.

Another early potential sighting was at the Golden Gallon convenience store, located at 2610 South Church Street. China was supposedly seen there, yet once police attempted to review surveillance footage, it was recorded over.

