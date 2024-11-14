A Library Book That’s Been Overdue For 51 Years Was Returned To A Massachusetts Library In Excellent Condition, But Where It’s Been For The Past Five Decades Remains Unknown

After 51 years, a long-overdue book was finally returned to the Worcester Public Library in Massachusetts. The book was a copy of The Early Works of Aubrey Beardsley, published in 1899.

It features a biography and 150 reprints of Beardsley’s best works. The book will be available for people to read in the library, but it cannot be checked out.

A Boston resident brought the book to the Cambridge Public Library. A librarian there contacted Worcester Public Library about the discovery.

It’s unclear where the book has been for the past 51 years. But now, it’s back in its rightful place, much to the delight of the staff.

“We’re excited to welcome this piece of history back to the Worcester Public Library after its decades-long journey,” said Jason Homer, the executive director at Worcester Public Library.

“Returning library books is essential to ensuring access for all, allowing resources to circulate and inspire new readers. It’s incredible to think how many hands this book might have passed through before finding its way home, and this return is a reminder of the enduring value of libraries.”

Fortunately, the due date card was still in the book when it was returned. Someone checked out The Early Works of Aubrey Beardsley in 1973. It was due back to the library on May 22, 1973.

The borrower did not have to pay any late fees. The Worcester Public Library got rid of late fees because they did not seem to encourage the return of books.

In fact, it did the opposite in some cases. However, the library does send frequent reminders to patrons about unreturned books.

