Researchers Accidentally Discovered The World’s Largest Coral In The Depths Of The Pacific

During an expedition off the Solomon Islands, researchers accidentally discovered the world’s largest coral in the depths of the southwest Pacific Ocean.

It is 111 feet wide, 105 feet long, and 18 feet tall. The organism is so massive that it can even be seen from space. It is located near the Three Sisters Island group in the Solomon Islands.

The coral was identified as Pavona clavus. It is a single structure made up of a complex network of coral polyps, serving as a record of centuries of undersea conditions. The coral is estimated to be about 300 years old.

“It is a natural monument that has seen the arrival of the first Europeans to these waters,” said San Félix, an underwater cinematographer for National Geographic Pristine Seas who was the first to catch sight of the impressive coral.

The coral may be huge, but its existence has gone unnoticed until now. Even the local community didn’t know about it.

Finally, it was found by a group of scientists from the Pristine Seas program, which conducts research projects to help protect the oceans.

The team had been aboard the Argo research vessel, studying the ocean health of the area, when they saw the enormous structure. At first, they thought it could be a shipwreck, but as they got closer, they realized it was a coral.

A diverse marine ecosystem, such as crabs, shrimp, and reef fish, lives among the coral. They depend on the coral for shelter and breeding areas.

The coral is about three times bigger than the previous record holder. It is made up of polyps, which are tiny soft-bodied creatures related to anemones and jellyfish. The polyps came from larvae that settled on the seafloor and then multiplied over the years.

“Just when we think there is nothing left to discover on planet Earth, we find a massive coral made of nearly one billion little polyps, pulsing with life and color,” said Enric Sala, a National Geographic Explorer in Residence and the founder of Pristine Seas. “This is a significant scientific discovery, like finding the world’s tallest tree. But there is cause for alarm.”

Home to the second-highest coral diversity in the world, the Solomon Islands play a critical role in marine conservation. The reefs support marine biodiversity and act as natural defenses against coastal storms.

Climate change threatens the health of many ocean habitats, including coral reefs. As the planet warms and more greenhouse emissions are released into the atmosphere, more carbon dioxide dissolves into the ocean, causing it to become increasingly acidic.

Ocean acidification has drastically impacted coral health, reducing their ability to build strong calcium skeletons and leading to severe bleaching that turns them into a pale, lifeless color.

The large size and good health of the Solomon coral offer hope for the state of other corals, but further action must be taken in order to preserve it and maintain the ocean ecosystem.