His Adopter Starved Him To The Point He Lost Half His Body Weight, Then Dumped Him At A Shelter

The Paris Animal Welfare Society is located in Paris, Kentucky, and earlier this year, they adopted out an adorable dog named Lynch.

On February 22nd, they shared his photo on social media, outlining that the cute black and white dog was a Pittie mix assumed to be around a year old.

“Lynch is the sweetest boy, with the sweetest face!” the Paris Animal Welfare Society wrote. “Lynch loves attention and does do well with other well-mannered dogs! Lynch loves to play and is quite food-motivated! He also knows some basic commands.”

Sadly, Lynch ended up back in the shelter after his adopter starved him to the point he lost half his body weight, then dumped him off with another rescue.

On Sunday evening, the Paris Animal Welfare Society was tipped off by someone about Lynch being at this other shelter an hour away from their location.

When they saw his condition, it absolutely crushed them.

“Lynch doesn’t have the typical sad story you may see us share. While his is devastating to say the least, there’s a bit more to it that broke our hearts,” the Paris Animal Welfare Society explained in their most recent Facebook post about Lynch from two hours ago.

Lynch actually first ended up with them back in May of 2023, where he was labeled as a stray. Lynch’s owner at the time reclaimed him, and he went home.

Then, in February of 2024, Lynch wound up back with the Paris Animal Welfare Society as a stray once more. That time, Lynch’s owner never came to collect him.

Paris Animal Welfare Society – pictured above is Lynch

Lynch was a healthy 65 pounds in February, and in March, he was officially adopted out to someone new, someone the Paris Animal Welfare Society thought they could rely on to keep him safe and give him the perfect home. Sadly, that was not the case.

“Lynch was abandoned by his adopter — someone we thought would give him a wonderful life. He arrived to us today from the partner shelter weighing only 39.3 pounds,” the Paris Animal Welfare Society continued.

“Despite the neglect our baby faced in such a short time, he has been the happiest dog to see us and his tail hasn’t stopped wagging.”

The Paris Animal Welfare Society will be nursing Lynch back to health while trying to find him a loving, forever home this time around.

They have reached out to the authorities to investigate how Lynch ended up in such a deplorable condition.

You can donate to help with Lynch’s care as he recovers here.