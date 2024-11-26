She Feels Guilty That Her Parents Are So Wonderful

When she was a kid, this woman’s mom and dad were poor, and her parents both grew up in poverty, too. Her mom and dad had her when they were young themselves, so they didn’t have a lot of money to their names, nor did they know much about the real world.

Her parents did everything to make sure that she and her little brother had toys they wanted or food on the table, even if it came at the expense of themselves.

They were happy to sacrifice to give her and her brother better lives than what they had when they were little. When she reached high school, her mom was a business owner, and their family was solidly in the middle class.

However, her parents racked up a ton of debt in their pursuit of success, but they didn’t disclose that to her or her brother.

“We were truly given childhoods with no sense of struggle, and we had everything we needed,” she explained.

“When I graduated, they helped pay for a new car and are currently funding whatever is left of my college tuition after academic scholarships. They supported me in moving out of state and learning to be independent.”

“They do still pay a lot of my bills and don’t want me to have to worry and stress like they did when they were my age. I know they’ll always be there for me anytime I ever need them.”

She honestly feels guilty that her parents are so wonderful, especially when she hears about what the lives of her friends are like.

Her friends are all between the ages of 21 and 25, and when they complain about their families or admit that it’s hard to become an adult without supportive parents, she feels bad.

She has an incredible life in comparison to her friends, and it’s difficult for her to listen to their hardships. She is super thankful to her parents for providing her with a beautiful life, but she just wishes her friends could also experience this.

“While I am extremely grateful for my life, I wish my friends and others could have had this too,” she said. “My parents have outwardly told me that my friends are always welcome under their roof and that they will also be there for them no matter what, but it really hurts me to know that my friends’ parents can just do that for themselves.”

“Overall, I love my parents. I just feel guilty that I have had such a good life and that they cannot be the parents for other people.”

