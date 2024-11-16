She Confronted A Customer Who Tipped Her 9% And Is Known As A Serial Low-Tipper At Her Restaurant

If you’ve ever worked in a restaurant, then you know how much servers rely on tips. A 15% gratuity is typically considered the minimum for service that’s satisfactory, and many people opt to tip as much as 20% on their bill.

So, how would you feel if a customer tipped you less than 10%, and then you realized they were a repeat low-tipper for other servers at your same restaurant?

That’s the situation Shea Gomez, an actor and service industry worker from New York City, recently found herself in.

On her TikTok account (@heysheashea), which has over 20,000 followers, she shared the shocking tip she received last weekend.

“Last night, I got a 9% tip. Not in this economy, honey. Not in New York City, one of the most expensive cities to live in. Absolutely not,” Shea said.

And rather than moving on from the cheap customer, who was a female, Shea actually did what most servers have probably dreamed of doing at one point or another. More specifically, she confronted the woman.

Shea claimed that she spoke with her coworkers, who revealed they’d had the same experience with that specific customer. The woman was basically a serial low-tipper, leaving gratuities in the 7% to 9% range.

“So what did I do? I confronted her. I confronted this person who tipped me 9%. And not only did I confront her for me, but I guess this is a pattern with her,” Shea explained.

“I talked to my other servers, and they had a similar experience.”

