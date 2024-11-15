She Immediately Donated A Dozen Brand-New Toys That Her Estranged Stepmother Sent To Her Kids And Got Called Cruel

This 34-year-old woman cut her stepmother, Mary, out of her life five years ago. According to her, Mary was horrible to her throughout her childhood.

“Because I refused to pretend Mary was my mother,” she recalled.

“I’ve been in therapy for years, and it’s still hard to talk about how she treated me.”

Given their estranged relationship, Mary hasn’t seen her 8-year-old son since he was 3. Plus, Mary has never met her daughter, who is 4 years old.

Over the past few years, her stepmother has attempted to contact both her and her kids on multiple occasions. Sometimes, her father even tries to help Mary get in touch with them.

He’d claim that Mary felt awful and really wanted to meet her daughter. Additionally, her father believed that her children needed their grandmother.

“I’ve never considered her a grandparent, as both my mother and mother-in-law are active in their lives,” she noted.

Anyway, after her father’s insistence sparked many arguments between them, he finally apologized, backed off, and quit assisting Mary. Nonetheless, her stepmother has continued reaching out, and she has no interest in talking to Mary or allowing Mary to be part of her kids’ lives.

So, when her son’s birthday rolled around in September, she was shocked when a large package was delivered to her home. Upon opening it, she found around a dozen brand-new toys inside, addressed to her children. The package also had a note that read, “Grandma Mary loves you both.”

