She Was Targeted By A Scammer On Venmo Who Randomly Sent Her $300 And Immediately Asked Her To Send Back The Funds

From phish scams via email to scam phone calls from so-called debt collectors, we all know that there’s no shortage of fraud schemes out there.

But, according to Jenna Herrera (@themoneymom), a financial wellness influencer, there is another scam you should be aware of, especially if you’re a smartphone user.

Digital payment platforms such as Venmo, Zelle, and Cash App have changed how people send and receive money. Plenty of us don’t even carry cash or checks around anymore, relying on these apps to split dinner bills with friends or even pay our rent.

However, Jenna believes she was recently targeted by a financial predator on Venmo. In a now-viral video, she detailed how, one day, she randomly received a payment of $300 from a stranger named Kenneth Ford, which was supposedly for “wood.”

Due to the 2.99% seller transaction fee, the total amount was decreased to $291.03.

“I thought it was really weird, so I waited a couple of seconds, and then that same person requested the money back,” Jenna detailed.

Kenneth sent Jenna a request for $300 with a message that read, “Hi, I obviously just paid you $290 accidentally. It would be much appreciated if you could [please] return the $. [Thanks] so much!”

The situation left Jenna with a weird feeling in her gut, and she decided to do some research. She ultimately learned this was a technique used by scammers.

Fraudsters will send money using stolen financial information and, afterward, pretend it was a mistake, asking you to send the funds back.

