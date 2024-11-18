She’s Ready To Divorce Her Husband If He Starts A New Career

This 26-year-old woman admits that this is going to sound terrible to you, but she’s ready to divorce her 27-year-old husband if he starts a new career.

Currently, her husband works an interesting schedule where he has six days on and two days off. His job provides him with a bountiful amount of time off, as well as insurance and bonus money.

Additionally, her husband has the ability to spend time at home with their 5-year-old son, and he pitches in with school-related things and appointments.

But now her husband wants to kick off a new career that will involve him needing to do a training program away from home for close to a year. That schedule will be more like 10 days at work and 1 day off.

She asked her husband why it was a better idea for him to change careers, but he didn’t give her an answer.

She’s not supportive of his desire to do something different with his professional life, as it’s going to have a negative impact on her.

“I cannot do this all by myself,” she explained. “I’m tired of my son crying because he can’t see his dad more than he does already.”

“I can’t constantly take off work for appointments and school issues. When I mentioned that we would have to change everything about our schedules and home life, all I was told was, “We’ll figure it out later.”

“No. I’ll end up having to figure it out later. It’s not an ultimatum, either. He can do that, but I won’t be a married, single parent. I’ve put over 40k miles on my car in one year alone, doing 95% of everything for our son. I can’t keep up with all of this.”

