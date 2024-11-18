He Intentionally Embarrassed His Wife At Work After Finding Out About Her Affair With Her Coworker

For ten years, this 46-year-old man has been married to his 43-year-old wife Lia, and they have two young kids together: a two-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son.

He really believed that he and Lia built a wonderful life together that filled them with joy. Sadly, four weeks ago, life as he knew it came to a screeching halt.

Now, Lia’s into her privacy, but when she started spending more time than normal with her phone, he became suspicious.

Not only that, but Lia would smile while staring at her phone, then instantly lock the device if he happened to come walking by.

One evening when Lia was sleeping, he decided to see what was getting so much of her attention, and he went looking through her phone.

He uncovered text messages between Lia and her 48-year-old coworker Eric – steamy messages and photos that dated back years.

Lia has been carrying on this affair for a long time. She even said she loved Eric, and Eric mentioned being in love with her.

“Even references to secret trips they’d taken while I was at home with the kids, believing she was working late,” he explained.

“My heart was racing, my hands trembling. I confronted her the next morning. At first, she denied it – said I was misunderstanding. But when I read her the messages out loud, her face crumbled.”

