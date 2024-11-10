The First-Ever Wooden Satellite Was Recently Launched Into Space

The first-ever wooden satellite, built by Japanese researchers, was recently launched into space. The project aims to use timber as a solution for sustainable space exploration, as humans create more and more space debris with their missions to other worlds.

The satellite is named LingoSat, after the Latin word for “wood,” and it was flown on an unmanned SpaceX rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida to the International Space Station (ISS).

It measures just four inches on each side and is constructed mostly from honoki, a type of magnolia tree that is native to Japan.

Traditional Japanese woodworking techniques were used. No glues or screws were involved in the making of this satellite.

The creation of the world’s first wooden satellite was inspired by a critical environmental issue. Harmful metal particles from deorbiting satellites have been building up in the Earth’s upper atmosphere.

To avoid becoming space debris, decommissioned satellites must reenter the atmosphere. However, conventional metal satellites produce aluminum oxide particles upon reentry, which pose significant environmental risks.

“Spacecraft reentries are changing the upper atmosphere,” said Aaron Boley, an associate professor of astronomy and astrophysics at the University of British Columbia.

“This presents a challenge that must be addressed as humanity continues to access, explore, and use space.”

In comparison, wooden satellites would simply burn up at the end of their lives, causing less pollution. Wood can work well in space because there is no water or oxygen to rot or inflame it.

