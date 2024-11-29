These Ancient Japanese Texts Have Been Translated For The First Time, And They Describe Ritual Samurai Beheadings

fazon - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Four Japanese texts have been translated for the first time, and they describe how the samurai carried out ritual samurai beheadings known as Seppuku during the Edo period, which took place from 1603 to 1868.

Many depictions of samurai self-sacrifice involve the samurai stabbing themselves in the stomach. But this rarely ever happened in the Edo period. The earliest of the four texts is called “The Inner Secrets of Seppuku.” It dates back to the 17th century.

“This document contains secret teachings that are traditionally only taught verbally; however, they have been recorded here so that these lessons will not be forgotten and samurai can be prepared,” wrote Mizushima Yukinari, a samurai who lived between 1607 and 1697.

During that time, the shogun ruled Japan. Technically, the emperor was the ruler of Japan, but the shogun held political power. The shoguns were descended from Tokugawa Iesayu, a warlord who became shogun in 1603.

The texts were translated into English by Eric Shahan, a Japanese translator who specializes in the interpretation of martial arts texts.

According to Shahan, the “kaishaku” or the “second” is the person in charge of assisting with the ceremony and performing the beheading.

The four texts were meant to instruct the kaishaku on what to do. They described the ceremony and how it varied depending on a samurai’s rank and what crimes they were guilty of.

It was extremely important for the beheading to be done properly. There was one particular mistake that could bring about great shame.

“It is essential that you do not fail to notice first the eyes and then the feet of the person committing Seppuku,” read one of the texts.

“If you fail to do this due to a personal connection with the condemned, it will be proof that you have lost your martial bearing and bring down an eternal shame upon yourself.”

The instruction was from the “Secret Traditions of Seppuku,” which was written in 1840 by a samurai named Kudo Yukihiro.

Many versions of the ceremony included giving sake, also known as rice wine, to the condemned before a knife lying on a plate was brought forth.

The condemned could stab themselves with the knife, but this was not common. Instead, the kaishaku would often cut off the condemned’s head shortly after the knife was presented.

During the Edo period, a time of relative peace in Japan, some samurai were not as skilled with knives and daggers as those in the past. In earlier times, the samurai made elaborate cuts across the belly for rituals.

First, they cut from left to right, pulled the knife out, repositioned it above the solar plexus, and cut straight down to make a cross shape.

Then, they removed the knife and placed it on the victim’s right knee. The samurai of the Edo period would have found this ritual difficult to perform.

A samurai’s rank often determined what the ceremony would be like. If the condemned were lords or distinguished samurai, they would be given the highest-level treatment. They would have some say as to how they wanted the ceremony to be conducted.

After death, their decapitated heads would also be treated better than those of lower-ranked warriors. Their hair would be perfumed and wrapped in a white cloth before being placed in a box.

Meanwhile, the lower-ranked samurai could be bound and have their heads cut off before being tossed into a hole.

Overall, these texts offer a fascinating window into ritual samurai beheadings and how this ultimate act of death consisted of layers of meaning and etiquette.