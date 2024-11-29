Her Husband Sent Over $100,000 To His Various Online Mistresses

Oleksandr - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

For quite some time, this 30-year-old woman has been suspicious about what her 35-year-old husband has been doing online.

A week ago, she gained access to his computer, as well as his phone, and she finally pieced together his online history.

Throughout the last seven years, her husband has sent well over $100,000 to his various online mistresses. She confronted him about the colossal amount of money he sent to these women, and he simply said it turns him on to have women take his money.

She cannot begin to understand her husband’s rationale behind wasting this amount of cash, but that’s not the most important part of the insanity.

She honestly earns more than her husband does, and she’s been the one paying for their joint expenses, such as their mortgage, their food, her husband’s car, his doctor appointments, and his physical therapist.

“He also encouraged me to get a second job waiting tables (which I’ve been doing on weekends for years) because “we are short on money,” all while he then was sending most of that money to these all these women in secret!” she exclaimed.

“Now, thankfully, we have separate accounts, so it’s not like he can access my money or has directly sent it, but I feel since I pay the bills, it is basically still like he’s sending my money. I’m also not really sure the extent of this all and would like to find out as much info as I can.”

Her husband has apologized, and he maintains that he has a genuine addiction that he needs help with. He swore that he would no longer send any money to these women, and he’s letting her have access to his devices so she can check up on him.

Her husband also said he never cheated on her in a physical way, yet what he did online feels infinitely more hurtful in her eyes.

Her husband has been giving money to his mistresses since they began dating and throughout the seven years they’ve been married. It’s heartbreaking for her to find this all out.

“I’m also happy he says he’s committed to being better and being an equal partner, but I’m not sure how realistic that is to believe,” she continued.

“What do you all think? Am I being naive to want to believe him and see if he can change? Are there more steps I should be taking here to move on or protect myself?”

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read