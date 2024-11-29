She’s Secretly In Love With Her Best Friend, And It’s Going To Be Painful Sitting Through His Wedding To Another Woman This Weekend

stebelskiy - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

I couldn’t imagine carrying around a secret as big as being in love with your best friend, and that’s exactly what’s been weighing on this 26-year-old woman.

Several years ago, she met her 27-year-old best friend, and he was in a long-distance relationship back then. They became fast friends, and it didn’t take long for them to upgrade that to besties.

They spoke every single day and spent a ton of time together throughout the week. They hung out one-on-one a lot at his apartment as well.

They never were physical. They never kissed. They never moved in a romantic direction; they simply remained great friends.

A couple of months into their friendship, she began to really crush on him. She never said a word, but their mutual friends could tell that she was into him.

Their mutual friends actually insisted that he should be careful and not flirt with her so much, but he didn’t listen to their advice.

Her best friend went on to get engaged to his long-distance girlfriend, and their wedding is happening this weekend.

She’s already at the location, and it’s going to be painful for her to sit through their nuptials, as her best friend is the man of her dreams.

She can’t hide how in love she is with him, and she has attempted to get over him and find someone else without any success.

“And every person I dated just made me realize more and more how great he is,” she explained. “His fiancée is wonderful, and I have no reason to believe she’s not the girl for him.”

“I just cannot picture myself happy at this juncture with anyone [who] isn’t him, and it just feels like this is it for me. I’m only 26, so I understand that that sounds silly.”

“But I’ve never been in a relationship, and this deep loving friendship simulation of one is the closest I have ever felt to one.”

Leading up to this weekend, she hoped that her best friend would split up with his fiancée, especially since it’s difficult to survive a long-distance relationship, but her best friend and his fiancée are a solid couple.

When she sees her best friend with his fiancée, she is happy for him, but she also feels like she’s the one losing out.

She’s thought about confessing her feelings for her best friend, but she’s been too scared all along to risk their incredible friendship.

“With so few people knowing about this, this weekend has felt incredibly lonely,” she continued. “I wonder if anyone has felt this before (I’m sure someone has) and came through the other side.”

“I worry I will do whoever I date next a disservice with how I see this man as the perfect guy for me. I’m scared no one will ever compare.”

“I don’t want to lose him as a friend, but I don’t want to lose myself in my friendship with him. What do I do? I don’t do well with tough love, so please be gentle!”

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read