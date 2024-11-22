These Hosting Hacks For Friendsgiving Will Save You Stress Without Sacrificing The Fun

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, which means it’s also time to throw one of the most anticipated friend group events of the season: Friendsgiving.

Not everyone loves getting together with their extended family on Thanksgiving day, as the holiday can sometimes be ripe with tension and drama.

That’s why Friendsgiving offers the best of both worlds: delicious food, cozy cocktails, and an opportunity to show your gratitude for your besties.

Now, the idea of putting together two separate celebrations (one with your family and one with friends) can sound daunting. But if you decide to host Friendsgiving this year, there are plenty of ways to cut corners and alleviate stress without sacrificing the spirit or fun of the event.

Without further ado, here are our top Friendsgiving hosting hacks.

Friendsgiving Can Still Be Special (Even With Less Effort)

When you take on the task of hosting, it can feel like a solo mission. But for Friendsgiving, the magic is in collaboration.

So, our first tip is to opt for a potluck-style dinner. They’re easy and can even make your meal more diverse. It’s simple to coordinate, too.

Once you send out your invitations, just ask each guest to sign up for an appetizer, side dish, or dessert. You can create a shared document and have everyone fill out what they want to bring to ensure there are no repeats.

