Evidence That The Ancient Egyptians Drank Hallucinogenic Cocktails Was Found In A Mug

Evidence of hallucinogens was found in an ancient Egyptian mug, confirming written records and myths about Egyptian rituals and practices.

A team of researchers conducted advanced chemical analyses on one of the last remaining Egyptian Bes mugs in the world and detected traces of hallucinogens.

These mugs, or vases, are decorated with the head of Bes, an ancient Egyptian god associated with fertility, protection, medicinal healing, and merriment.

The mug the team studied was donated to the Tampa Museum of Art in 1984. Here’s how Bes mugs were used about 2,000 years ago.

“There’s no research out there that has ever found what we found in this study,” said Davide Tanasi, the lead author of the study.

“For the first time, we were able to identify all the chemical signatures of the components of the liquid concoction contained in the Tampa Museum of Art’s Bes mug, including the plants used by Egyptians, all of which have psychotropic and medicinal properties.”

Experts have debated over the function of the Bes mugs and what beverages they contained for a long time.

They were unsure whether the mugs and vases were used in rituals, religious ceremonies, or everyday life.

The researchers of the new study scraped a sample from the inner walls of the Bes vase and identified organic residues like wild rue, Egyptian lotus, and a plant of the Cleome genus. All of them have been shown to possess “psychotropic and medicinal properties.”

