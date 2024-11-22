Scientists Possibly Found A Way To Create New Superheavy Elements To Add To The Periodic Table

Currently, there are 118 known elements on the periodic table, from hydrogen all the way to oganesson, which was officially named in 2016. It’s pretty hefty, with at least 294 subatomic particles packed into the centers of its atoms.

Theoretically, there should be even heftier elements somewhere out in the cosmos. To find them, researchers must look for them in the solar system or discover new ways to synthesize them on Earth.

Scientists have now possibly found a way to create new superheavy elements known as “element 119” and “element 120.”

They would be so hefty that they would need to be put in a new eighth row on the periodic table of elements.

Element 119 was dubbed ununennium, and element 120 was named unbinilium. So far, neither of them has been synthesized, although several attempts to do so have already taken place.

In a new study, researchers experimented with a technique for creating the superheavy element livermorium (element 116). They bombarded the isotope plutonium-244 with additional neutrons and vaporized ions of titanium.

They think the same strategy could be used to create unbinilium. It would entail shooting titanium ions at isotopes of californium, which is heavier than plutonium.

“This reaction had never been demonstrated before, and it was essential to prove it was possible before embarking on our attempt to make element 120,” said Jacklyn Gates, the lead author of the study and a nuclear scientist at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in California.

“Creation of a new element is an extremely rare feat. It’s exciting to be a part of the process and to have a promising path forward.”

