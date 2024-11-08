This Mom Was Furious After Someone Inconsiderately Parked So Close To Her, She Could Barely Get The Trunk Of Her Car Open To Put Her Stroller In

Sometimes, it’s the small things that make you spiral on a given day, like tiny acts of rudeness from strangers.

Steph is a mom of two who goes by @stepharneilll on TikTok, and she recently shared her honest reaction to a stranger parking so close to the trunk of her car, she could barely get it open to put her stroller in.

Steph explained in the beginning of her video that she parked “properly” in a parking lot spot with her car, which means she was well within those painted lines.

She went inside to shop after parking, came back out, and couldn’t believe what she was met with: someone who inconsiderately parked ridiculously close to her.

At first, Steph expressed concern over most likely not being able to open the trunk of her own car, that’s how tight the spot was between her car and the stranger’s located right behind her.

With mere millimeters to spare, Steph’s trunk managed to open without grazing the car in the other space.

I’ll admit, I watched Steph’s video with bated breath, fully expecting Steph’s trunk to slam into the hood of the stranger’s car. It was that close of a call!

“I…hate inconsiderate [jerks] like this,” Steph fumed in her video after resolving to find some way to squeeze her stroller into the trunk.

“I hope they see it…I hope they see this video. I’m so tempted to leave a note on their car.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.