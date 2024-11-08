in Romance

She Found Love At Her Local Home Depot After She Stopped By To Shop For A Man

TikTok - @katelynnansari - pictured above is Katelyn in her video, along with a screenshot of some of the guys who were out there shopping at the same time as her

Last month, Katelyn Ansari decided to ditch the dating apps and instead stopped by her local Home Depot to shop for a man.

Well, to be fair, she also has spent the last few years remodeling her home, so Home Depot is hardly a foreign land to her.

Katelyn, who goes by @katelynnansari on TikTok, shared a video on TikTok saying she took some advice and decided it was time to head on down to the well-known home improvement store, since dating apps were proving to be a terrible way to find love.

As Katelyn perused the aisles, she spotted a cute guy in neon yellow shorts and a black t-shirt. Katelyn paused and wondered if she should go talk to him, and she worked up the courage to approach him.

While doing so, she came up with a great way to start a conversation: asking for help with a DIY project!

“Excuse me,” Katelyn said to the cutie, “I’m trying to hang a picture. Like a large picture. Can you help me find the things that I need?”

The guy jumped in to help as Katelyn worried she came across as silly. Katelyn did not, in fact, have a picture waiting at home to hang, but this guy didn’t know that.

He simply handed Katelyn a few items that would help her hang that made up picture and sweetly offered up advice.

She remarked that it was the best $13 she ever spent, purchasing the hardware, as it also helped her get this guy’s number.

