She Found Love At Her Local Home Depot After She Stopped By To Shop For A Man

Last month, Katelyn Ansari decided to ditch the dating apps and instead stopped by her local Home Depot to shop for a man.

Well, to be fair, she also has spent the last few years remodeling her home, so Home Depot is hardly a foreign land to her.

Katelyn, who goes by @katelynnansari on TikTok, shared a video on TikTok saying she took some advice and decided it was time to head on down to the well-known home improvement store, since dating apps were proving to be a terrible way to find love.

As Katelyn perused the aisles, she spotted a cute guy in neon yellow shorts and a black t-shirt. Katelyn paused and wondered if she should go talk to him, and she worked up the courage to approach him.

While doing so, she came up with a great way to start a conversation: asking for help with a DIY project!

“Excuse me,” Katelyn said to the cutie, “I’m trying to hang a picture. Like a large picture. Can you help me find the things that I need?”

The guy jumped in to help as Katelyn worried she came across as silly. Katelyn did not, in fact, have a picture waiting at home to hang, but this guy didn’t know that.

He simply handed Katelyn a few items that would help her hang that made up picture and sweetly offered up advice.

She remarked that it was the best $13 she ever spent, purchasing the hardware, as it also helped her get this guy’s number.

