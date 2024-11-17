This Prehistoric Bridge Connected England To Wales And Was Built By The Romans 2,000 Years Ago

In the historic town of Chepstow, archaeologists found the remains of a prehistoric bridge that connected the areas now known as Wales and England.

Chepstow is home to a Norman castle from the 12th century and has served as a strategic location throughout various periods in history. In the past, archaeologists have uncovered evidence of prehistoric, Roman, and Anglo-Saxon constructions within the town’s borders.

More recently, they have stumbled upon a well-preserved wooden bridge believed to have been built by the Romans about 2,000 years ago.

The ancient structure was hidden beneath layers of mud on the banks of the River Wye. It connected England and Wales before the two countries even existed.

“The team was able to locate upright timbers in a tidal pool on the location of the Roman crossing. Until the results come back, we won’t know for sure the period of the structure. We are thrilled with what we were able to achieve and await dating results with keen anticipation,” said Simon Maddison, an expert from Chepstow Archaeological Society (CAS).

The researchers only had two hours to dig out the bridge while the area was experiencing an extremely low tide event.

During the excavation, the CAS team received assistance from the Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA).

The group made sure the research team stayed safe while they worked on excavating the bridge. According to Maddison, the mud was very sticky and dense.

The researchers got stuck in it quite frequently. Without SARA’s help, the task would have been too dangerous to complete.

