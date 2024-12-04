4 Grinch Inspired Makeup Tutorials

TikTok - @sydneypurl and @alicekingmakeup

Why Not Go For A Grinch Inspired Makeup Look For One Of Your Christmas Parties?

How the Grinch Stole Christmas, starring Jim Carrey, is 24-years-old this year, but it never gets old! Back when it debuted on November 17, 2000, movie critics weren’t too thrilled, but it’s become a beloved Christmas classic for so many of us.

So, if you’re looking for something fun to rock at some of your upcoming Christmas parties, why not swap out that ugly sweater for some Grinch inspired makeup instead?

Grinch Eyeliner

TikTok – @alicekingmakeup

Alice King, who goes by @alicekingmakeup on TikTok, has a festive and understated way of showing some Grinch spirit with your makeup routine: a little Grinch eyeliner!

Alice draws a big wing in black liquid eyeliner, then goes back and makes one vertical stripe toward the end of her eyebrow with foundation to serve as a base for the Grinch.

Taking green face paint, Alice paints the outline of the Grinch’s face, then uses white face paint to dab little circles on the top for his Santa hat. With red face paint, Alice completes the top of the Santa hat and adds a white dab of paint at the end of it.

Alice adds circles of yellow for the Grinch’s eyes, then outlines them in black and draws on a face, nose, and his hairy cheeks with the black eyeliner. Alice finishes by adding eyebrows, going back over the Grinch’s cheeks, and outlining the Santa hat with black eyeliner. She completes her look with green eyeshadow on her lower lash line and a bit of sparkly white eyeshadow in the corner of her eye, fake lashes, and mascara.

Grinch Wearable Glam

TikTok – @sydneypurl

Sydney Purl, who goes by @sydneypurl on TikTok, has a wearable Grinch glam look. Sydney begins by priming her eyes, then she takes a dark green eyeshadow and pats it all over her lids. With a lighter green eyeshadow, she blends out the edges of her eyes.

Sydney recommends using a flat brush to pick up a glittery green eyeshadow, which she adds to her crease, bringing a bit higher than her actual crease to make her eyes appear bigger.

She puts on liquid black eyeliner, then touches up so far with a makeup wipe. She adds fake lashes and then green eyeliner to her waterline. She puts on foundation, concealer, blush, some contouring, a bit of powder, and a dab of highlighter on her nose for a Grinchy look, and gets to her lips, which she lines with red liner and finishes with a bright red lipstick. You can leave it like that or get creative with a green eyeshadow nose.

Grinch Face Paint

TikTok – @morgandoesfacepaint

Morgan, a face painter who goes by @morgandoesfacepaint, says kids are really requesting that she paint them to resemble the Grinch this year. So, if you want to dive into a full face of Grinch, let’s get to it.

Morgan says you only need two face paint colors for this: a bright, toxic green and a black. Morgan takes a makeup sponge and adds the green all over the center of her face. She then draws on hairy, exaggerated black eyebrows.

She carefully draws in black wrinkles, a little nose, and his muzzle. She draws fluffy hairs to resemble his cheeks on the sides of her face, and she recommends making the hairs long and wispy.

Morgan then adds some dots under her nose and traces her eyes in black to make them pop more. Morgan says you can add a bow or a Santa hat to complete your look.

Grinch Eyeshadow

TikTok – @themakeupmom

The Makeup Mom, who goes by @themakeupmom on TikTok, has a great Grinch eyeshadow look. She picks up a fluffy brush and light green eyeshadow and adds it to her crease as well as a bit below it.

With a blending brush, she goes in with another lighter shade of green eyeshadow and places it on the rest of her lid, except for the lash line. With a flat brush, she picks up a slightly darker share and puts it on her lash line.

She takes her finger and picks up a glittery neutral shade to highlight the inner corner of her eye and her browbone. “I also mirrored everything from the top onto the bottom,” she says.

Add a black eyeliner wing, and with a red liquid eyeliner, make little red hearts on the corner of your eyes.