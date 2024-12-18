She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Left In The Middle Of Having Appetizers To Go On Another Date

Nander - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

It’s perfectly acceptable to date multiple people at the same time if you’re single and ready to mingle, but it is so rude to book multiple dates in one night and then get up in the middle of one to head off to see someone else.

A woman who goes by @wouldyakindly on TikTok got set up by one of her guy friends with a friend of his. Her friend promised she was going to like her date, so she got this guy’s number, and they began texting back and forth.

They then went out on a first date, and it went so well that they agreed to keep seeing one another. On either their second or third date, she noticed he was acting strange, and there was a valid reason for it.

“Turns out he had triple booked dates that night – that’s why,” she explained in her video. “He left my date halfway through appetizers, rushing, saying it was his friend’s birthday and he had to go, and he forgot.”

“I went to a bar with my friend ’cause I was like…I’m not wasting this outfit.”

Her date was at that same exact bar with some other girl. She thought this was his friend with the birthday, so she approached the two of them to wish her a Happy Birthday.

Her date proceeded to introduce her as his sister to this other girl! Yikes! She’s definitely not his sister, and so she spoke up.

The other girl questioned her about how she knew the guy, and she admitted they had just gotten together for a date, but it had gotten cut short as he had to go to his friend’s birthday.

This girl admitted to her that this guy was attempting to convince her to leave the bar for a friend’s birthday, which was the same line he was feeding everyone that night.

Nander – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Just when they thought it couldn’t get wilder, a third girl walked into the bar, which was the third girl he had asked out on a date that night. Sloppy, sloppy.

All three girls ended up blocking this guy because he began yelling at them all, saying that they’re why the world is a terrible place and that none of them are willing to give amazing guys a chance.

“We’re like, you could have just given us quality time and maybe staggered your dates on three separate days,” she said.

She went back and filled her friend in on the details, who had set her up with this guy in the first place. Her friend kept on apologizing to her while insisting that he thought this guy had changed, but he was aware that he would go out on dates on certain days of the week.

Her friend mentioned this guy doesn’t want to “waste his time on women,” so that’s why he keeps all of his dates booked for Fridays and Saturdays only, let’s say.

She says this guy is completely still single at this moment, 10 years since that disaster date because he’s pulling the same stunts.

His excuse is that women aren’t down to invest their time in him, but meanwhile, he’s not even giving himself or women the right amount of time to get to know one another.

Maybe speed dating would work out better for him!