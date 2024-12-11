Eating Dark Chocolate Helps Lower Your Risk Of Developing Type 2 Diabetes

The idea that eating dark chocolate can benefit your health is not new. Cocoa contains compounds called polyphenols that have been proven to fight inflammation and lower blood pressure.

Now, a new study has found that people who eat five or more servings of dark chocolate per week have at least a 10 percent reduced risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Perhaps indulging in your favorite treat is doing more than just satisfying late-night chocolate cravings; it’s also keeping your blood sugar in check!

“Chocolate, particularly dark chocolate, is rich in bioactive compounds called flavonoids, such as flavan-3-ols, which have been shown to improve insulin sensitivity,” said Binkai Liu, the lead author of the study.

“These mechanisms may contribute to better blood sugar regulation and a lower risk of type 2 diabetes among those who consume dark chocolate in moderation.”

Around 11.6 percent of the United States population is affected by type 2 diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Additionally, more than a third of American adults may have pre-diabetes, also known as insulin resistance.

The metabolic disease stems from a breakdown in the function of insulin, a hormone that is responsible for managing sugar in the body.

It helps transfer sugar from the bloodstream to cells in the body, where it can be converted into energy. But when this process malfunctions, blood sugar levels remain elevated.

Nutrition scientists from Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health discovered that eating at least five servings of dark chocolate per week was linked to a 21 percent lower risk of type 2 diabetes compared to people who rarely or never consume it.

However, eating more milk chocolate was not associated with a lower risk of diabetes. Instead, it was correlated to long-term weight gain, a risk factor for type 2 diabetes.

“Dark chocolate contains a higher cocoa content, which is the source of beneficial flavonoids,” Liu said. “Milk chocolate, on the other hand, often has lower cocoa content.”

The results of the study were based on data from 192,000 adults. They were tracked for over 30 years in the Nurses’ Health Studies and Health Professional Follow-up Study from 1986 to 2021. At the start of the study, they were all free from diabetes.

As the years went on, they continued reporting on their food habits, body weight, and diabetes status. During that time, almost 19,000 participants were diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

Overall, incorporating foods like dark chocolate into your diet can support metabolic health when eaten in moderation. Of course, consuming dark chocolate alone cannot cure diabetes. A balanced diet and an active lifestyle are the key to good health.

The details of the study were published in The British Medical Journal.