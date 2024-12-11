The Oldest Wild Bird Has Become A Mom Again At 74-Years-Old

Enrique - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual bird

The world’s oldest known wild bird has become a mother once again at the age of 74. Wisdom, a Laysan Albatross, laid her latest egg at the Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge, which is located in Hawaii. The event occurred on November 27, 2024.

Wisdom is just one of two to three million seabirds that return to the area every year to nest. There are over a dozen different species of albatross across the Southern Hemisphere and the North Pacific Ocean.

She was first recorded by biologists in 1956 when she was around five years old, which is the period that Laysan albatrosses reach reproductive maturity. She is identified by her leg tag, Z333.

Wisdom is at least 74-years-old, but she could be several years beyond that. This age makes her the oldest known wild bird in the world.

The wingspan of Laysan albatrosses can reach up to 80 inches, and they can travel more than 930 miles in search of food. Most Laysan albatrosses typically live between 12 and 40 years old, but Wisdom has defied all odds.

Not only has she lived way past her expected lifespan, but she is also still able to reproduce and contribute to the survival of her species.

According to wildlife experts, she has been mating with the same partner for about six decades. His name was Akeakakami.

These birds are known to be monogamous. Throughout her lifetime, she has laid more than 50 eggs. However, Akeakakami has not been seen in years, indicating that he has passed away.

So, Wisdom has recently started engaging with potential new partners during the 2024 mating season, highlighting her resilience and adaptability.

“We don’t know of any others who are even close to her age…It’s really remarkable. Every year, we await her return with bated breath,” said Jon Plissner, the supervisory wildlife biologist at the refuge.

This year, Wisdom has produced an egg, and her new partner is helping her incubate it. Laysan albatrosses share parental duties.

They take turns incubating and feeding their chicks. Plissner and his colleagues believe there is a 70 to 80 percent chance the egg will hatch.

At Midway Atoll, breeding activities tend to occur around early December. The incubation period for albatross eggs ranges from 64 to 65 days.

Baby albatrosses should begin hatching by January and February. And, oh, what a sight they are to see—especially for nature lovers!

Overall, Wisdom has laid between 50 and 60 eggs in her lifetime. About 30 of them managed to hatch and fledge with success.

Wisdom is also not the only bird to have made it to such an advanced age. For example, one cockatoo allegedly reached over 100-years-old.