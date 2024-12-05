He Dumped His Girlfriend Over Her Skimpy Halloween Costume, But She’s Been Badgering Him Nonstop Since Then

Samantha's Studio - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Do you think it’s perfectly acceptable to dump someone based on an outfit choice they make? Two months ago, this 23-year-old guy dumped his 22-year-old girlfriend over her Halloween costume, but she is not ready to leave him alone and move on with her life.

They spent a year together, and he never had a problem with what his girlfriend wore, up until All Hallow’s Eve. His girlfriend always picked outfits that were on the casual side, and she always fit right in for every occasion.

So when Halloween rolled around and he saw what she had on, he was horrified, as it was a really unexpected costume given her outfit history.

He was dressed as a pirate, and they were about to go to a party together. She mentioned to him that she wanted to be a spicy nurse, which sounded cool to him.

“But when she came out in the costume, I was shocked,” he explained. “It was extremely revealing—like lingerie with a tiny skirt and a low-cut top.”

“I had never seen her wear anything like that before, so I was completely surprised. I told her how I felt. I said I wasn’t comfortable with her wearing something so revealing to a party and that it didn’t feel like “her.”

“She got defensive and said I was being insecure and controlling. We argued, and in that moment, I realized this wasn’t just about the costume. It showed that we had different values and expectations for the relationship.”

So, he dumped her on the spot. He mentioned that it no longer seemed to him like they wanted to same things, and he didn’t feel guilty for admitting that.

Breaking up with his girlfriend was unquestionably the best decision for him, and it’s something he doesn’t doubt two months after the fact.

Samantha’s Studio – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Instead of accepting this and gracefully moving on, his girlfriend has been badgering him nonstop about his choice to call it quits.

“She keeps texting me and posting on social media, calling me insecure and a misogynist,” he said. “She’s been saying I couldn’t handle her confidence, even though she had never dressed like that before. It’s been two months, and she’s still going on about it.”

Like he said, he has no regrets dumping her, but he’s wondering if it was wrong of him to break up with her based on her costume.

Do you think that was a valid reason to get rid of his girlfriend?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read