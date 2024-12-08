Her Daughter Was Given 10 Pages Of Homework For Missing 1 Single Day Of Kindergarten

oksix - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When I was in elementary school, sick days used to mean chicken soup, tissues, naps, and a little daytime TV. There was actually time to recover from your cold.

But now, missing a day of school seems to be treated like a criminal offense with the mountainous pile of homework students are given to make up for.

What happened to catching a break? That’s what TikToker and mother Chrissy (@singingsweety05_ugc) is wondering after her daughter Jillian missed one day of kindergarten and was assigned several pages of homework.

In the video, Chrissy filmed a stack of papers while expressing her outrage at all the work her daughter was being asked to do.

“This is like 10 pages. Guess what grade my daughter’s in, you guys, and she has 10 pages of missing work just because she was sick for one day with an earache,” she said.

So far, the video has 8,865 likes, which means the situation must’ve struck a chord with other parents as well. This sparks a discussion on the current state of the United States education system. The heavy load of homework that students of all grades are forced to face reflects multiple issues.

It highlights the emphasis that is placed on standardized tests and academic rigor at the expense of student health and well-being.

Such an approach can exacerbate stress, reduce student engagement, diminish creativity, and fail to meet the individual needs of the students.

It also isn’t easy being a teacher in America. Teachers are often bombarded with complaints and issues from parents, have their hands tied by state curriculum, and manage classrooms full of children who are only getting rowdier every day. To make matters worse, they are hardly getting any support.

What happened to Jillian and probably many other students out there makes it clear that there is a growing need for education reforms.

Balanced workloads, effective teaching methods, and physical/mental health must be prioritized so that all students and teachers can be exposed to a safe and fair learning environment.

Should kindergarteners of all people really have to make up that much work after just one day of illness? It sounds like Jillian’s teacher may need to ease up on her students a little.