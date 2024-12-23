Her Fiancé Ditched Her In The Cayman Islands On Vacation, So She Left Him When She Got Home

aerial-drone - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

It was less than three years that this woman spent with her fiancé, and when she initially started dating him, he was going through a rough time.

He was homeless along with his twins, so she allowed them all to move into her apartment despite only having one bedroom.

It majorly inconvenienced her to have her three more people living alongside her, but she did something truly kind.

“I rearranged everything to make space for his children and stepped into a motherly role, taking care of them more than he did,” she explained.

It wasn’t long before her fiancé revealed to her that he struggled with severe jealousy. She never once did anything to warrant his behavior, but he was cheated on in his past, and his baggage leaked into their relationship.

One time, while they were watching a movie together, she commented that one of the male actors looked great, considering his age.

Her fiancé flew into a jealous rage, packed up all of his belongings and all the items she had purchased for his kids, and moved out of her place while she was at work that day. Her friends still refer to the insanity of that incident to this day.

They ultimately got back together and lasted an additional two years. He then proposed to her, and she learned she was pregnant.

“We were both excited about welcoming our baby girl, but in my second trimester, I miscarried. I was devastated,” she added.

aerial-drone – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“While I was grieving, he said something that broke me: “It’s not hard for me because I already have a son and daughter.”

One month after that, they all went away to the Cayman Islands to celebrate her mom and dad’s 25th wedding anniversary.

Her mom and dad generously paid for their flights, their accommodations, and their food. She and her fiancé simply had to pay for their drinks and any activities they wanted to do.

Out of the blue, on the third day of their family vacation, her fiancé made a wildly baseless accusation and said she had to have been cheating on him while she was still pregnant.

Just when she thought it couldn’t get much worse, it did. She went snorkeling with her family the following day, but then her mom suffered from a migraine, so her parents went back to the house they were renting.

She, her fiancé, her sister, her sister’s boyfriend, and her little 15-year-old sister were still out there having fun. The girls snorkeled while the guys hung out at a nearby bar.

When she and her sisters got back from snorkeling, her fiancé launched into a tirade about how he had so little money he could not pay to get his hair cut.

The thing is, he was making $85,000 a year, so he was hardly poor. She teased him in front of everyone, saying that he could afford to get a haircut; it was just that he preferred she cut his hair for him.

He freaked out on her and began screaming before he walked off in a huff. He vanished for an entire hour after that, and when they eventually figured out where he was, he drove them home to the house they were staying in like a crazy person.

“Everyone in the car, including my little sister, was terrified. Back at the house, he threw a tantrum—slamming doors, huffing, and yelling at my parents. I begged everyone to calm down, but the situation escalated,” she said.

“That night, he bought a $700 last-minute plane ticket home and left in the middle of the night without a word. Yes, the man who couldn’t “afford a haircut” managed to buy a ticket on a whim.”

“When we got back home, I tried to hold the relationship together because I wanted it to work so badly. But eventually, I realized I had to leave. I weaned myself off his kids and forced him to be their parent again.”

She’s still left wondering to this day if it was wrong of her to leave her fiancé after he ditched her on their family vacation.

She can sit here and say that she gave that relationship her all, paid no attention to more red flags than she can count, and made many sacrifices at the expense of herself.

“I loved his kids and wanted a future with him, but at what cost? Was I wrong for walking away?” she wondered.

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read