Her 6-Year-Old Son Is Ruining Her Life, And She Wants To Give Him Up For Adoption

“He kicks things, throws things, slams doors, [and] says he hates us. Nothing works. Nothing is ever enough for him. No parenting strategy works for him,” she explained.

“Nothing. He goes to school and lies about us. He’s only been in for two weeks, and he has already said unthinkable things. There’s nothing I can do for him. I am not equipped for this.”

“He scares his 2-year-old sister with his outbursts. It isn’t fair to anyone, and I don’t know what to do. I know I want to give him up for adoption.”

She does not feel like she and her husband have the skill set required to properly provide for their son, and his behavior grows worse by the day.

She honestly cannot keep caring for her son, and he makes her feel like not wanting to wake up in the mornings. She’s literally sick over this, and she doesn’t care if you think she’s a terrible mom for sharing her reality.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

This doesn’t seem like a phase or something she can just discipline her way out of. Pretending it’s normal only guarantees that everyone in that house, including her son, keeps suffering.

The internet loves to scream about bad moms the second one admits she’s at her limit, but what no one wants to talk about is how dangerous it is to expect women to endure this kind of chaos in silence.

I think she should let go of the shame, call a crisis counselor, and tell the truth to someone who can actually help. She doesn’t need to explain why she’s not okay; she needs someone who will take her seriously when she says she’s not safe.

Sometimes the most loving thing a mom can do is admit she can’t do it alone.

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.