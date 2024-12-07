Her Neighbor’s Over The Top Christmas Decorations Make Her Feel Like She Needs To Step It Up

svetograph - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

The holidays may foster gratitude, connection, and community, but they can also spark a bit of competition among neighbors.

Once fall is officially in the rearview mirror, homeowners across the country lug their Christmas decorations out of storage and pepper their properties with festive lights, inflatables, and signage.

Some friendly competition might even surface, with residents hoping to outdo their neighbors’ displays.

However, one woman named Greer Marley from Alabama recently went viral after sharing a video of her own neighbor’s extravagant holiday decor on her TikTok account @greermarley. And it’s quite possible that no one on their block will be able to top it.

In Greer’s video, which now has over 2.6 million likes, her neighbor’s house is being outfitted with a massive red Santa Claus hat. It’s so big, in fact, that a crane can be seen lifting the hat onto her neighbor’s pitched roof.

“Meanwhile, across the street,” Greer wrote in the video, “We really gotta step up our Christmas decor now.”

The TikTok received more than 20,000 hilarious comments, and many users had nothing but positive things to say about the huge Santa hat.

“Martha May Whovier lives there,” joked one commenter, referencing How The Grinch Stole Christmas.

“The dedication is truly unmatched,” shared a second.

svetograph – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“This is how dramatic I want to be when it comes to Christmas decorations,” admitted a third. Other users even urged Greer to go toe-to-toe with her neighbor and try to one-up them.

“Challenge accepted: time for you guys to get the 20-foot reindeer from Costco and outdo them!” a user said.

Following Greer’s viral video, TikTokers went to work and found the couple behind the gigantic Santa hat. On their TikTok account @christmasdiy.stuartstyle, they thanked their new followers who saw Greer’s post and decided to join them on their Christmas decorating journey this year.

The wife, whose name hasn’t been publicized, clarified that she and her husband are “totally regular folks” who work full-time and happen to love Christmas.

“We have created and built Christmas decorations for the past four years since we moved into this neighborhood, and we’ve built upon it. Pretty much every year, we come up with something new that will make the neighborhood and our kids happy,” the husband explained.

“So, we enjoy doing it. It’s fun. We love the Christmas season. I mean, the Christmas spirit is the best feeling in the world as a child. And if we can help bring that joy to kids throughout the neighborhood and wherever else, then we enjoy doing it.”

Their video racked up over 26,000 likes, and more viewers commended their commitment to spreading Christmas cheer.

“Thank y’all for having the Christmas spirit. I love it. I would love to see all of your decorations,” wrote one commenter. “Thanks for making Christmas magical for your community!” said another.