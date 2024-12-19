Here Are Some Christmas Outfit Ideas For You, No Matter The Occasion

Parilov - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Christmas is officially right around the corner, and you know what that means: it’s time to put together your festive outfits for the happiest holiday of the year.

Of course, Christmas is all about showing gratitude, feeling empathy for others, spending time with loved ones, and spreading joy. But a bit of fun fashion never hurt anybody!

After December is over, the rest of winter can be a pretty drab and depressing season, especially when it comes to clothing. However, the holidays represent the perfect time to level up your garment game.

Whether you’re looking forward to family photos, your corporate Christmas party, or cozying up on the couch to open your highly anticipated presents, here are outfit ideas for every Christmas occasion.

Christmas Party With Friends Or Family

Are you headed to celebrate the season with your relatives or friends? If so, don’t hold back! You can go big and bold to shine bright, just like the star on top of your Christmas tree.

Metallics really stand out in this scenario. You can opt to wear a silver or gold metallic top to emulate some festive sparkle. Or, you can go the sequin or velvet route with a textured cocktail dress and tall leather boots.

Corporate Christmas Party

Now, if you are heading to a holiday party with coworkers, you’ll want to dial it back a bit and keep professionalism in mind.

Parilov – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

The easiest way to put together a cute look for a corporate Christmas celebration is by swapping out some typical neutrals with more festive colors. If you love a good blouse and pants combo, wear a top that’s green or red.

Or, if beautiful blazers are more your thing, invest in a plaid jacket. You can reuse it every single season, too!

Christmas Eve Cocktails

If you’re lucky enough to have a dazzling Christmas Eve party on your agenda for this year, don’t skimp on festive outfit touches!

Sweater dresses are always in style, whether they’re red, green, long, or short. You can pair them with boots or a chunky high heel to add even more visual interest.

Again, you can’t go wrong with metallics, either, and don’t be afraid of patterns! Plaid is completely appropriate during the wintertime. Incorporate this classic print into a mini skirt, blouse, or even trousers.

Cozy Up For Christmas Gifts

The best part of Christmas morning is obviously opening up presents. This time of the day is supposed to be relaxing, casual, and cozy.

You could always opt for an iconic Christmas-themed matching pajama set. Or, if you’d rather not sit around in your jammies, cashmere loungewear or a kitschy sweater and leggings paired with comfy footwear, like Ugg slippers, are other great choices.

Family Photos

Depending on the family, photos can range from casual to very formal. Some relatives even prefer to wear matching outfits in their annual Christmas pictures.

If you’re able to have some say in the vision, you may want to suggest having everyone wear color-coordinated outfits. It’s less obvious and “mainstream” than the fully matching garments, but it still creates a Christmas photo that’s cohesive and nostalgic.

You can suggest festive patterns or classic solid colors like red, green, and brown. Otherwise, you can go more modern with complementary shades.

Christmas Day

Last but not least is obviously Christmas Day. Whether you’re going to a dinner, a full-blown party, or just hanging out at home, now is the time to dress as unapologetically festive as you please.

If you have bigger plans, don’t hesitate to grab that sparkly cocktail dress from your closet or accessorize with festive hats, jewelry, and shoes with a pop of color.

On the other hand, if you’re just looking forward to hanging out on the couch, a good old-fashioned cable-knit sweater, dainty jewelry, and jeans can help you feel both put-together and comfortable.