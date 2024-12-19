In A Temple That Might Have Connections To Cleopatra, Egyptian Artifacts Were Uncovered

muratart - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

At the ruins of an ancient Egyptian temple, archaeologists have uncovered a collection of artifacts, which include coins, ceramics, and sculptures.

The finds were made in the city of Taposiris Magna, located west of Alexandria near the Mediterranean coast. They provide more information about the late Ptolemaic era.

The Ptolemaic dynasty was a Macedonian royal family that ruled Egypt after Alexander the Great conquered the territory.

It was founded in 305 B.C. and persisted until Rome defeated the kingdom and incorporated it into the Roman Republic in 30 B.C. It was the longest and last dynasty of ancient Egypt.

The main temple at Taposiris Magna, which means Great Tomb of Osiris, was established in the 3rd century B.C. during the reign of Pharaoh Ptolemy II Philadelphus. It was dedicated to Osiris, an ancient Egyptian deity associated with death, rebirth, and the afterlife.

The temple may also have connections to Queen Cleopatra VII. Experts have speculated that her tomb is possibly located at the site.

Cleopatra is known for being the last active ruler of the Ptolemaic Kingdom, as well as her political savviness, love affairs with Roman leaders like Julius Caesar and Mark Antony, and the tragic way she took her own life.

Since then, her memory has been kept alive in various artworks, literature, and historical accounts.

Some of the most notable discoveries from excavations at the Taposiris Magna Temple were a small, white marble statuette of a woman wearing a royal crown and a limestone bust of an unknown king wearing the striped Nemes headdress typically worn by Egyptian pharaohs.

muratart – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

The lead archaeologist of the excavations, Kathleen Martinez, believes that the marble statuette depicts Queen Cleopatra VII.

However, Mohamed Ismail Khaled, the secretary-general of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, stated that many experts have disputed this claim.

The facial features of the figurine are different from other known depictions of the queen. It is possible that the statuette represents a Roman royal female figure instead.

Aside from the sculptures, a number of other artifacts were unearthed, including oil lamps, ceremonial pottery vessels, bronze statues, a bronze ring dedicated to the goddess Hathor, a scarab amulet, and a total of 337 coins, many of which bore the image of Cleopatra VII.

Throughout ancient Egypt, scarab objects were popular. They were named after and shaped like the scarab beetle.

They were usually crafted from stone and were thought to have magical properties. People wore them as amulets, but they were sometimes used as impression seals.

The archaeological mission also identified the remains of a Greek temple dating back to the 4th century B.C. It appeared to have been destroyed between the 2nd century B.C. and the early Roman period. In addition, an underground tomb and a large necropolis with 20 catacombs were detected.

“The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities lauds these discoveries as pivotal in expanding our understanding of the late Ptolemaic period and its architectural, cultural, and ceremonial practices,” said the ministry.

“The mission will continue its work, aiming to uncover more of the secrets of [the Taposiris Magna] temple and its connections to the reign of Queen Cleopatra VII.”