Here Are Some Creative Elf On The Shelf Ideas For You In Case You’re In Need Of Some Help

scott - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

In 2005, Carol Aebersold and her daughter, Chanda Bell, published The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition. The tale featured adorable 10-inch tall elves, known as Scout Elves, that showed up in children’s homes during the holiday season.

The elves would watch kids’ behavior and activities throughout the day, then fly back to the North Pole each night to report to Santa Claus.

Plus, the story goes that when the elves return to their child’s home in the morning, they always land in a different spot.

The launch of the iconic book and box set catapulted this modern tradition to soaring popularity, especially in the age of social media.

Parents have taken to Instagram and TikTok feeds to find even more clever and creative ways to position their child’s Elf on the Shelf each morning.

Still, there are also plenty of parents who’ve admitted to being short on time and finding it tough to come up with new Elf on the Shelf ideas. If you can relate, here are some simple and inspiring ways to set up your Elf on the Shelf this season.

A Festive Round Of Tic-Tac-Toe

We all have some extra gift bows and tape lying around, and if it’s holiday-themed, that’s even better!

Use your tape to create the classic tic-tac-toe board on either a wall or a tabletop. Then, stick some bows on the board, as well as in your Elf on the Shelf’s arms. This idea is quick and adorable and may even inspire your child to play the good old-fashioned game.

scott – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Pay Homage To “Elf” Starring Will Ferrell

I don’t know about you, but the movie “Elf” is a staple in my household every single winter. Nothing is more nostalgic than watching Buddy make his newfound father, Walter Hobbs, breakfast in New York City using spaghetti, maple syrup, and an assortment of candy.

One morning, recreate this scene using your own Elf on the Shelf! Set up a dinner plate filled with any pasta you have, then top it with syrup and candy. Situate your Elf on the Shelf beside the plate and include a homemade sign for your children, saying, “I made you my favorite breakfast!”

North Pole Bath Time

If you can go without using your bathroom sink for a day, this idea will be a winner among your kids. Create a North Pole-themed bathtime scene using hot cocoa and mini marshmallows.

To start, don’t forget to plug your sink drain! Next, pour a packet of hot cocoa into the sink, run some water, and stir to combine. Finally, drop some marshmallows in, sit your Elf on the Shelf on the counter, and add a fun note, like, “I ran you a bath!”

Make Your Elf Its Own Cozy Cabin

Any Legos, blocks, or Lincoln Logs you have lying around are perfect for this next idea: creating a cozy cabin for your Elf on the Shelf!

Use the toys your kids already have to your advantage and construct a little home for your Elf that’s outfitted with whatever accessories you want. Have a Barbie car? Stick it in the driveway! Have some extra furniture or decorations from other dollhouses? Use them to decorate the inside!

Plus, extra ribbons and bows can be used to make outdoor Christmas decorations.

Present A Special Painting

With a canvas and some extra paints, you can create an adorable painting scene, allowing your Elf on the Shelf to leave your children a handmade piece of art.

You can go as simple or elaborate as you want with this idea! A piece of paper and crayons on the counter will do. Or, if you want to be a bit more extravagant, you can set up an easel with a canvas and paints and paintbrushes lying around it.

As for the picture itself, you can draw or paint anything that your children love! It can be holiday-themed, featuring reindeer or snowmen, or more personal, starring your family pet or a favorite activity.

Two Elves? No Problem!

Last but not least, if you have multiple children (and multiple Elves) to consider, look no further. You can put together a funny gift-wrapping scene that will surely get a giggle from your kids.

The idea is to have one Elf wrapping up another! You can stick the torso of an Elf inside a box that’s covered with wrapping paper and a bow. Then, situate your second Elf on top of the box, holding a pair of scissors or some tape. It’s simple, straightforward, and hilariously silly.