How To Care For An Amaryllis, The Floral Star Of The Holiday Season

Jana - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Poinsettias may have to move over because amaryllises are quickly becoming a floral star of the holiday season.

Derived from the Greek word meaning “to sparkle,” this plant is now a favorite for adding some festive charm to winter decor and has even found its way into elegant bridal bouquets.

With stunning, bell-shaped flowers perched on tall, leafless stems, it’s easy to see why amaryllis is stealing the spotlight.

And while red remains the classic choice, the striking amaryllis also come in a variety of hues, including pink, orange, yellow, white, and even green. Plus, some blooms can grow up to an impressive 23 centimeters in diameter!

The best part? Amaryllises are incredibly easy to grow indoors. Here’s everything you need to know about caring for this beautiful plant.

How To Care For An Amaryllis

If you’re planning to plant an amaryllis yourself, the key is selecting the right bulbs. Larger bulbs, which can be as big as 36 centimeters, will yield the best blooms.

Be sure to examine each bulb carefully and avoid picking any that have signs of damage. Also, it’s perfectly fine if the bulbs already have leaves or buds starting to grow.

What matters the most is that the bulbs are firm, dry, and don’t have any mold. Then, after they’re brought home, they must be kept in a cool and dry location away from direct sunlight.

Jana – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Next, you’ll need to select the right container. Snug containers that are just two to three centimeters wider than the bulb and at least twice its height are ideal. After all, amaryllises thrive in tight spaces and might not flower if its container is too wide.

As for the container material, you can choose from metal, ceramic, terracotta, or plastic. Just ensure that it has at least one drainage hole at the bottom. This will prevent root rot by allowing excess water to escape.

You should soak your amaryllis bulbs in water for a few hours prior to planting. Afterward, add a layer of well-draining potting soil to your container before placing the bulb in, with its root side down.

Leave the top third of your bulb exposed to allow ample space for the roots to develop. Finally, water the soil until it’s evenly moist, and position your amaryllis in a sunny location.

You won’t need to water your amaryllis again during the first week. Only after the leaves and stem appear and the topsoil becomes dry should you begin watering. Your plant can be left right next to a window as well since amaryllises prefer a bright environment.

With proper care, your amaryllis should bloom within eight to 10 weeks. Larger bulbs may even produce two to three flower stalks, which can bloom in succession over multiple weeks.

It’s important to note that if you’re trying to grow amaryllis indoors, it needs to be kept warm in the winter. Steer clear of drafty doors, windows, and vents, as this plant does best in temperatures between 60° Fahrenheit and 70° Fahrenheit.

As the stem starts to appear, you can also rotate the container every few days to keep it from leaning in one direction. Otherwise, a stake may be used for support if it begins to lean.

You can extend the lifespan of your blooms by moving your plant to a cooler spot with diffused light once flowers emerge. Finally, when the flower fades, all you have to do is trim the stem near the bulb’s neck.

Do this carefully, as you don’t want to damage the leaves or any new flower stalks. Amaryllis leaves play a crucial role in replenishing the bulb’s energy for next year’s blooms.