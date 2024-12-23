She Left Her Husband One Final Gift Through Secret Santa Before Passing Away From ALS

Milles Studio - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

On February 11, 2024, Kjerstin Cook, a beloved wife and mother of two sons from Idaho Falls, passed away at 46-years-old following a fearless battle with ALS.

But, just a few weeks before she died, Kjerstin wrote to a local Secret Santa that’s giving $1 million to deserving people living in eastern Idaho.

She knew that she wouldn’t live to see Christmas this year and hoped to get some help with surprising her husband, Dustin Cook, during the holiday season. Recently, her Christmas wish for Dustin was granted.

“Dear Secret Santa, I realize getting a nomination in February is unusual, but unfortunately, I won’t be around in December, so hopefully, you will consider this request,” her letter began.

“Back in 2020, I started passing out. Over the past almost four years, my health has continued to deteriorate to the point that I need full-time care.”

“I’m a quadriplegic, and I can’t eat regular food. Finally, after years of specialist after specialist and every test they could think of, I finally got a diagnosis of ALS.”

Kjerstin had lost her ability to speak, so she penned this letter using her eyes and an iPad. She went on to discuss how, prior to her diagnosis, she and her husband had “saved a little bit of money to do some fun things to our backyard.”

However, since Kjerstin’s ALS diagnosis took so long, she was only given three to six months to live. And at the time of writing the Secret Santa letter, she was in her fourth month.

“So, understanding that I won’t be here for another Christmas, I would like to nominate Dustin Cook for all the service he has provided over the past years,” Kjerstin said.

Milles Studio – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“For those who don’t know much about ALS, it is hard to explain just how much you lose. I am completely dependent on him for everything, and he continues to amaze me with the depth of his love and compassion.”

Kjerstin met Dustin after graduating from West Jordan High School in 1995, and the pair tied the knot on August 16, 1996.

She obtained a bachelor’s degree from BYU-Idaho before welcoming two “rambunctious and energetic boys” with her husband, according to her obituary.

For Dustin, who is a local police officer, Kjerstin asked Secret Santa if he could be provided with a comfortable and shady spot to read books in their backyard.

“He’s the most giving, compassionate person I have ever known. Thank you for your consideration of Dustin Cook,” she stated.

The letter was submitted on behalf of Kjerstin by a friend, who added their own note about Kjerstin’s fight with ALS, as well as her relationship with Dustin.

“Her letter does not really touch the amount of love and service he provided her. He even somehow managed to always comfort those around him and her, especially as she got closer to the end,” the friend detailed.

Kjerstin’s last Christmas wish for her husband was recently granted, and while at his workplace, he was surprised with up to $15,000 of free landscaping work.

Dustin hadn’t known about his late wife’s Secret Santa letter, and once her words were read back to him, he was overcome with emotion.

“She was incredible, super incredible,” he said.

“I’m blessed beyond measure. I have no words to describe any of this other than Kjerstin; this was so amazing. I’m blessed to have had her in my life for 30 years.”

In addition to her husband, Kjerstin is survived by her two sons, Dylan and Dallas, as well as her parents, brother, sister, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.

She worked in multiple positions within School District 93, serving as a librarian, registrar, and administrative assistant.

Kjerstin, who is remembered for her thoughtfulness, wit, and sense of humor, also “faithfully served in numerous church callings.” Dustin hopes his late wife’s act of kindness motivates others to be kind, too.

“I just hope this inspires others to do good. Kjerstin had phrases on the wall of our home that said, ‘Do Good’ and ‘Believe there is Good in the World’ with the words ‘Be the Good’ highlighted,” he shared.

“That’s something she always did, and we will continue her legacy.”