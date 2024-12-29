She’s Single At 30 And Still Living With Her Parents, But She’s Teaching You How Perspective Is Everything

Dec 29, 2024
TikTok - @mccallcapozzi

A 30-year-old woman named McCall Capozzi (@mccallcapozzi) has shared a video on TikTok discussing the importance of perspective.

Her video has received 10.4 million views, which indicates that her message definitely resonated with the masses.

Capozzi is from Kelowna, Canada, and she got vulnerable with her viewers. She talked about how she was single at 30 and still living at her parents’ house.

She had also been struggling at work and trying to figure out what she was supposed to be doing in life. It didn’t help that all her friends seemed to be getting engaged or married, while she felt stuck in the same place.

But then, after sharing all this, she reframed the narrative and shone a more positive light onto her life.

She is only 30-years-old and was lucky enough to be able to spend the past year traveling. Her position in life gives her a lot of flexibility, and she got to meet so many new people.

Now, she has the privilege to live at home and spend quality time with her family while saving up to buy her own house one day.

And, even though she has not met the person she will fall in love with yet, there is joy and excitement in knowing that they’re out there somewhere.

“I haven’t met my person yet, which is so cool because I still get to fall in love for the first time with someone new, and I will just love this person, and they’ll be so great for me because I’ve just chosen not to settle, and that’s so exciting,” Capozzi said.

TikTok – @mccallcapozzi

Plus, her job may be a challenge, but she feels fortunate to be able to work remotely and connect with amazing people each and every day.

Once you shift your view of life, it can impact your mindset greatly. If you approach life with a negative perspective, you are more likely to focus on the barriers and setbacks and fall into a cycle of rumination.

On the other hand, choosing to focus on the positives and taking the negatives as lessons can lead to joy, strength, and growth.

