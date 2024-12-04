She Was Emaciated And Suffering From A Broken Rib When She Was Pulled From The Kill List

Facebook - pictured above is Sweet Potato

Located in Boca Raton, Florida, Tri-County Animal Rescue is a nonprofit animal shelter that does not euthanize any of the animals they save.

So far, they’ve stepped in to rescue over 89,000 pets from euthanasia and found them loving homes. They also have worked to reunite 9,112 lost pets with their families.

One of the latest cuties Tri-County Animal Rescue has saved is this French Bulldog named Sweet Potato. She was emaciated and suffering from a broken rib when they pulled her from the kill list.

“Sweet Potato came to us under dire circumstances,” Tri-County Animal Rescue wrote in a Facebook post.

“She was rescued from the euthanasia list at Animal Control, where her severe medical needs exceeded their resources. She was emaciated, dehydrated, anemic, and suffering from a pneumothorax and a broken rib caused by trauma.”

“She arrived physically broken but emotionally resilient. Her eyes seemed to plead for a second chance, and we knew we couldn’t let her down.”

Tri-County Animal Rescue rushed to get her the medical attention she so desperately needed after they saved her life.

Sweet Potato had X-rays, bloodwork, and an ultrasound, too. She was put on multiple medications and a special diet to help her bounce back from being so severely starved.

Just as it looked like Sweet Potato was turning a corner and out of the woods, she frighteningly got worse, and her body seemed to be failing her.

Facebook – pictured above is Sweet Potato

“We didn’t give up hope, and she went home with our Hospital Director for the following 24 hours (on Thanksgiving),” Tri-County Animal Rescue added.

“We weren’t going to have her out of our sight if she was going to survive—and SHE DID! Day by day, she’s regaining her strength, her trust, and her joy. Her wagging tail and loving personality are proof that hope can triumph over hardship.”

Sweet Potato still has a long road ahead of her in terms of her recovery, and the money the Tri-County Animal Rescue spent on her care has drained their emergency reserves.

It has cost them $3,750 so far to treat Sweet Potato. If you would like to donate to her care, you can do so here.