Her Best Friend Admitted That She Has Feelings For Her Husband, So She Cut Her Out Of Her Life

This woman’s closest friends all live in various apartments, so they have gatherings in her home. When they do get together, they order pizza and chitchat, or they bake cookies, or they watch movies.

Now, her best friend since high school, A, always asks questions about what her husband is doing when she comes to her house, which she never found odd.

A will ask about how her husband is doing, or she will want to know where her husband is. It really never occurred to her that there could be a deeper meaning behind A bringing up her husband like that.

Yesterday evening, A and their friends were at her house, and she made a playful remark about sleeping with her husband.

A quipped that she’s extremely lucky, and she couldn’t believe she said that. A quickly added she didn’t mean anything, and the rest of their friend group fell silent. One friend finally jumped in to switch the topic, trying to make up for how awkward that all was.

This morning, A sent her a text saying sorry, but then she added this:

I didn’t have the guts to come clean you, but you should know I have developed feelings for your husband. I’ve tried to just get rid of them, but I can’t help how [I] operate. If you don’t want to be friends anymore, I understand.

She was too stunned to instantly reply to A, but eventually, she texted her back, thanking her for being truthful. While she loves A with all of her heart, and she is her best friend, she’s too worried about her feelings for her husband.

So, she’s decided to let A know that they can no longer remain friends, and A accepted this boundary line.

She’s spent nearly all day crying over ending her friendship with A, but she doesn’t see how she can keep her in her life.

Do you think she made the right choice here?

