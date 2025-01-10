His Wife Landed In A Psychiatric Hospital, But She Never Disclosed To Him Her History With Mental Illness

Imagine dating and then marrying someone while having no clue that they have a history of mental illness because they chose not to disclose it to you.

Well, that’s reality right now for this man, whose wife is currently in a psychiatric hospital, and she did not voluntarily admit herself.

Now, his wife recently gave birth to their daughter, and it seems that this is what sparked her mental health crisis.

His wife appeared to be doing well adjusting to being a mom within that first week of having their baby. He helped his wife nightly with feeding their daughter, and he did his best to support his wife.

But then his wife began making bizarre lists with literally hundreds of items on them. The items made no sense, and he figured that perhaps she wasn’t getting enough sleep attending to a newborn.

He had never seen his wife make a list with more than ten things on it, so it really worried him out to see what she was writing down.

From there, she would take drawers of belongings in their home and dump them out so she could rearrange what was inside into little containers. If she got irritated with organizing, she would toss everything into a bag and save it for later.

“During this time, she was sleeping less and less. I would give her 6-8 hour time chunks to sleep, and when I would check on her, she would be wide awake making lists, “organizing,” or now working on a mommy blog,” he explained.

He reached out to his wife’s family to tell them about what his wife was doing, as he was really growing concerned, but they acted like it was no big deal.

His wife moved to acting like she had multiple personalities, naming them things like “Manic Matt,” “Bob the Banker,” and “Frustration Frank.”

His wife wanted him to make drawings of her alter egos, but when he declined, she sent a message to Pixar wanting them to turn her characters into a movie.

“What terrified me was that she would start saying “Tiff (her) is not here right now; you are talking to Mamma Bear” and she would have full-blown conversations with name changes between these characters,” he added.

“We went to talk with a therapist, and I mentioned these things; the midwife and her therapist both recommended and prescribed medication. She refused the medication, saying that she had reached spiritual enlightenment and that she needed to see this journey through.”

“This was also around the time she started saying violent things like she wanted to smother me in my sleep or “hold my head down in water just a little too long.”

Two weeks ago, his mother-in-law stopped by and took his wife out shopping, where they spent $2,000 on junk so that they could better “visualize” all of his wife’s alter egos.

It started to dawn on him that there was more going on, as a normal mom would not permit their daughter to spend so much money on something so ridiculous.

Then, his wife began to neglect their daughter, but the worst thing she did was on New Year’s Eve. He invited their friends to their house to celebrate with them, mainly because he was too afraid to be left alone with his wife for long stretches of time.

“…She did an “art installation” that looked like some red rum scene out of The Shining, did a “seance” and was possessed by her grandmother, thought the baby was poisoned… And the morning after was talking to her deceased uncle and grandmother in the shower,” he continued.

“Needless to say, it terrified our friends, and they were 100% on board with getting her to the hospital; I took photos and recordings of what was going on and sent [them] to her therapist, who coordinated with the hospital to get her where she needed to go the following day.”

His wife’s family members have said thank you to him for getting her help, but they have been mentioning a whole lot of information he was never privy to.

They told him his wife’s grandma spent four times institutionalized and revealed that his wife’s mom and aunt have been diagnosed with mental illnesses.

He learned that his wife has experienced manic episodes before and stalked one of her ex-boyfriends while having a full-blown mental health crisis.

“I have been with her for 3 years and have not seen this side of her. She is smart and very good about masking her mania, and it took 2 attempts to get her evaluated since the first time, she just acted tired (since she was coming down from a 3 day manic episode), gaslighting/blaming me and her family for not letting her sleep,” he said.

“She also has been talking to her ex-boyfriend during our relationship, and over the past week, has asked me to message him, has fantasized that one of the other patients is her ex and passing flirty notes back and forth, has said she is still attracted to him, asked what town the hospital was and when hearing the location said “oh joe schmoe lives in the next town over, when I get out I can just stay with him a few days.”

Prior to his wife landing in the psychiatric hospital, she messaged this ex, calling him her soulmate, so you can see why he feels like his wife is nothing but a backstabber.

He saw the messages for himself, as his wife even requested that he help her send another message to her ex. His wife was not appropriate in her flirtatious communications with her ex, and it really pained him to see that she had lied to his face about reaching out to this guy.

Right now, his friends and his mom have been doing their best to be there for him and his baby in such a shocking moment of his life.

If he stays with his wife, he knows they will need to sign up for marriage counseling. However, if his wife is ultimately diagnosed with some kind of mental illness that will negatively impact her for the remainder of her life and she refuses to be medicated, he doesn’t see how he can stay with her.

“…I do not think this is the life I envisioned for myself, and the fact that her family hid their history of mental illness is deeply concerning. It’s hard because we have a child now (I am running a paternity test on the baby just to confirm it is mine as well),” he concluded.

“I DO love my wife very much, but so much has been uncovered the last 3 weeks things will not go back to the way that they were. During this entire time, she was not drinking or doing recreational drugs.”

“People have said I could get an annulment for fraud/nondisclosure of mental illness, and if not, I should seriously consider divorce.”

Do you think he should get a divorce?

