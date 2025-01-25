Her Boyfriend’s Been Taking Compromising Photos Of Her While She’s Asleep

Kuz Production - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 20-year-old girl knows it was wrong of her to go snooping through her 23-year-old boyfriend’s phone, but she had a valid reason to invade his privacy like that.

Several days back, she caught her boyfriend sneaking a photo of her, which is what caused her to look through his phone.

She was changing for work that day, and her boyfriend was sitting there on her bed while she was getting herself together.

“I was changing my pants, and I turned around, with my pants down, and saw his phone discreetly against his chest — and he was most definitely snapping a shot,” she explained.

“It caught me off guard, but I was rushing and didn’t say anything. I mainly didn’t address it because I couldn’t believe it. I was in shock.”

Her boyfriend is fully aware that she does not want to have compromising photos of her out there. She never sends him any steamy photos, as she’s concerned they could somehow be turned against her in the future.

Her privacy is of the utmost importance to her. So, when she picked up her boyfriend’s phone to see what was inside, she instantly navigated over to his hidden folder.

He did allow her to take a peek in this folder quite some time ago, but she figured if he was hiding something recently, that’s where it would be.

“He had photos of multiple different angles of my behind, as well as close close-up photos, which I was clearly asleep in,” she said.

“These are violating photos, not like anything accidental. They were from multiple different occasions, with a couple photos from each.”

“My boyfriend is the last person on earth I would have ever thought would do that. Invade my privacy while I’m sleeping?! I don’t believe he would ever share it, but I never thought he would do this, too. I’m sure it must be for ‘personal’ use, but still—the idea of that is so gross. Without my permission, that’s why it’s icky.”

She’s been dating her boyfriend for a year and a half, and she thought they had an amazing relationship, but it seems she’s been wrong about her boyfriend.

She’s still horrified about the photos she found, and she’s not sure how to address this with her boyfriend. She’s not convinced he will stop trying to sneak steamy photos of her when she’s unaware.

“We’ve discussed [this] before, and I’ve always told him to delete any photo that even has any skin showing of mine, like wearing a bra and stuff, so he absolutely knows my boundaries,” she concluded.

“And don’t worry, I have a therapist who will keep me in check – referring to me invading his privacy and all.”

What advice do you have for her?

