This Rabbit Was Thought To Have Been Lost Over 100 Years Ago, But It Was Rediscovered In The Mountains Of Mexico

Demetrio Embriz - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Since 1904, the Omiltemi cottontail rabbit has been lost to science. But recently, it has been rediscovered in Mexico’s Sierra Madre del Sur mountains. The elusive animal was spotted on camera traps by a team of researchers.

The Omiltemi cottontail rabbit is a species found only in high-altitude conifer forests, making it especially vulnerable to habitat loss and human activity.

The latest sighting can help conservationists understand the species better and come up with new strategies to ensure its survival.

“Just knowing that it had been 100 years, and no other scientist had seen a live [Omiltemi] rabbit is incredible,” said José Alberto Almazán-Catalán, the leader of the research team. “It’s totally different from the regular cottontail, and I was completely amazed and very happy to have had that opportunity to see one.”

The Omiltemi cottontail does not have the fluffy white tail that one would normally picture on cottontail rabbits. Instead, it has a short, black tail. It is also smaller and has shorter ears than other rabbits in the area.

The research team began their search for the Omiltemi cottontail in 2019. At first, they focused on areas where the rabbit was documented in 1904 by naturalist Edward William Nelson.

The forests near Chilpancingo were empty of the creatures, so the team moved on to more remote, high-altitude areas.

They were able to confirm sightings in seven out of 10 targeted locations with the help of local hunters and camera traps.

Although scientists had lost track of the animal for more than a century, the locals were aware of its existence. Some communities even depended on the rabbit as a source of food.

“We still need to learn more about the natural history of this species, especially information about what it does between January and June, which is its reproductive season and when the greatest numbers of the species have been recorded,” Almazán-Catalán said.

Most rabbit species help keep the growth of vegetation under control. The Omiltemi cottontail is beneficial to its ecosystem in many ways, including by naturally fertilizing the land with its droppings.

“They are important for seed dispersal. Due to the architecture of their burrows, they allow other species to use them as a refuge. Their droppings are important for soil fertility…They are the base of the food chain for predators such as snakes, owls, tigrillos, ocelots, pumas, and coyotes,” said Almazán-Catalán.

The researchers plan to study the rabbit’s ecological role, population size, and reproductive behavior. Conservation efforts will rely on collaboration between local residents, the authorities, and environmental organizations like the National Commission of Natural Protected Areas (CONANP).

The Sierra Tecuani Biosphere Reserve currently overlaps the rabbit’s habitat, but there are no specific protective measures in place for the rabbit.

