Her Roommate Kept Her Trash In A Suitcase With All Her Clothes And Stole From All The Other Girls They Lived With

bernardbodo - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

You may think you know everything about your favorite celebrities, but behind the designer clothes and fashion shoots are secrets that will blow your mind and make you see them in a whole new light.

In a video that has received 11.5 million views, TikToker Taylor Paré (@paretay) is spilling a secret she has kept for 10 years about her roommate, who eventually became a Victoria’s Secret model.

Years ago, Taylor moved into an apartment with a bunch of other models, including the Victoria’s Secret model. And so, they were roommates.

Immediately, there were red flags as this particular roommate liked trying to outdo everyone else. She was also the youngest, so Taylor just chalked up her behavior to insecurity.

On the other hand, she was landing major contracts and meeting with some of the biggest names in modeling. She obviously wanted to make everyone jealous, but that seemed like normal mean-girl behavior.

But then, Taylor started noticing the lies. This roommate would twist the truth about her childhood, where she came from, mutual friends, events that had happened, and more. Once Taylor realized her roommate was a pathological liar, she kept her distance.

Later on, she began to notice some things going missing around the apartment, such as t-shirts, skincare items, makeup, pens, cups, and prescription pills. When she spoke with the other roommates about it, they all agreed that something wasn’t right.

One day, this roommate came back to the apartment after attending a huge party during Fashion Week. She was wearing a shirt that Taylor had worn two days ago. Taylor knew it was her shirt because it still had her makeup stains on the collar.

She had a glass of wine and confronted her roommate about the shirt. Of course, she lied and said that she had gotten the shirt from a campaign. Then, she got dressed and left to attend another big party.

bernardbodo – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

After she left, Taylor and the other roommates decided to go through her stuff. To their horror, they discovered that she had stolen items from every single person in the apartment.

The worst part was that this girl also hoarded all her trash, including dirty, used tissues, toilet paper, and sanitary products.

She kept the trash in a suitcase with all her clothes. Taylor and her roommates took the suitcase out to the balcony, and the smell of their apartment significantly improved.

They kicked her out of the apartment the next day. They still see her around; now, she is super famous and makes a lot of money.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan