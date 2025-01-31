How To Care For A Desert Rose, A Succulent With Trumpet-Shaped Flowers

The desert rose is a succulent prized for its thick trunk, delicate foliage, and trumpet-shaped flowers in shades of deep pink.

Native to Africa, the Middle East, and Madagascar, this slow-growing plant also thrives in warm, arid conditions. That’s why it’s a standout choice for both outdoor landscapes in tropical climates, specifically USDA zones 11 and 12, as well as indoor gardens in cooler regions.

If you’re looking to add an exotic touch to your plant collection, here’s how to care for this popular variety.

How To Care For Desert Rose

First, desert roses should always be kept in warm conditions. This succulent is highly sensitive to cold and can quickly die if it’s exposed to temperatures below 50°F for an extended period.

Ideally, it prefers temperatures ranging from 65°F to 90°F. Unlike many other tropical plants, though, humidity isn’t a major concern.

True to its name, the desert rose is also naturally adapted to dry conditions. So, it thrives in fast-draining, gravelly, or sandy cactus soil. For the best growth, aim for a soil pH that is neutral to slightly acidic or close to 6.0.

Now, to give this variety a nutrient boost and possibly encourage more blooms, you can use diluted liquid fertilizer once a month during the growing season. Just avoid fertilizing when your plant is dormant.

As for where to place your desert rose, keep in mind that it loves bright, direct sunlight. Inside your home, a south-facing windowsill or sunroom is perfect, allowing it to soak up plenty of rays throughout the day.

Otherwise, if you’re growing this succulent outside, pick a location with full sun exposure. A bit of protection from the strong midday sun can also prevent its leaves from getting burned.

Next, during the active growing months, which span from late spring through summer, water your desert rose regularly. It’s important to keep the soil slightly moist but never soggy. So, let the soil dry out entirely between waterings to prevent root rot, and use a container with proper drainage.

Once the plant enters dormancy in fall and winter, you can significantly cut back on watering. Giving it a drink around once a month is usually enough.

Plus, if you’re ever unsure whether this variety needs water, all you have to do is check its trunk! A swollen trunk is a good sign that it’s storing enough moisture.

Mature desert roses can reach up to nine feet tall and five feet wide. To maintain a balanced shape, you can use a sterilized pruner to cut back long, uneven stems.

At the same time, trim any cold-damaged growth once new leaves start to appear, as well as any branches that cross or rub against each other.

Last but not least, while the desert rose is usually pretty resistant to pests, it can fall victim to spider mites. They suck sap from the underside of leaves, which can eventually result in discoloration and leaf loss.

Gently shake your plant’s leaves over a white sheet of paper to check for an infestation. Any spider mites will appear as tiny moving dots. Additionally, you might also see some delicate webbing and eggs on the undersides of the leaves.

Small infestations can be treated by forcefully spraying the leaves with water every few days. Alternatively, you can use neem oil or insecticidal soap, making sure to cover the undersides of the leaves and all the lower parts of the plant.

