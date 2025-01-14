How To Care For The Kalanchoe Thyrsiflora, An Easy Succulent To Have Around

Jack - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Kalanchoe thyrsiflora is a succulent that’s as striking as it is low-maintenance. Sometimes referred to as paddle plant, flapjacks, or even dog tongue, it has flat, rounded leaves that feature bright red tips.

If you’re searching for a plant that doesn’t require constant attention, this variety is perfect. It’s drought-tolerant, grows up to two and a half feet tall over a span of three to four years, and thrives in warm, sunny, and arid conditions.

With a bit of TLC, kalanchoe thyrsiflora will flourish in your living space. Here’s how to care for it.

How To Care For Kalanchoe Thyrsiflora

Native to South Africa, this succulent is accustomed to hot and dry environments. So, it does best in warm temperatures with low humidity, as too much moisture can promote fungal infections.

While it can tolerate brief periods of temperatures in the mid-20s Fahrenheit, frost around 30 degrees Fahrenheit can damage its foliage.

This cold sensitivity is why kalanchoe thyrsiflora is generally grown indoors or kept as an annual in areas that get colder than USDA hardiness zone 10.

It should be planted in a well-draining, sandy potting mix for optimal growth. You can use pre-made succulent or cactus mix.

Otherwise, simply create your own by blending equal parts of perlite and coarse sand with two parts of regular potting soil.

Jack – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Then, use a balanced liquid houseplant fertilizer that’s diluted to half strength to feed your kalanchoe thyrsiflora once a month, beginning in late winter or early spring. You can keep fertilizing throughout the hotter months and pause feeding in the fall and winter.

When deciding where to put this succulent, remember that it enjoys bright light. Plus, with plenty of sunlight, its leaves will develop vibrant red edges.

If you plan to keep it indoors, place it near a south or west-facing window. Or, when grown outside, it prefers full to partial sun.

Kalanchoe thyrsiflora also benefits from some shade in the afternoon for protection in extremely hot and dry regions.

Perhaps the best part about caring for this plant is that it’s highly drought-tolerant, thanks to the moisture stored in its thick leaves.

So, you should only water it when the soil has completely dried out. At that point, give your succulent a nice drink and ensure the pot drains entirely. Then, during the winter months, reduce your watering frequency.

Kalanchoe thyrsiflora is susceptible to certain houseplant pests, including aphids, scale, and mealybugs. If you spot any signs of an infestation, remove the pests by spraying your plant with water or using a cotton swab dipped in rubbing alcohol.

You’ll want to steer clear of using any oils, though, because they can damage the succulent’s protective powdery coating.

Kalanchoe thyrsiflora naturally develops a layer of epicuticular wax on its leaves to help repel water. It’s totally normal, and you should avoid rubbing it off, as it won’t fully regenerate once removed.

Last but not least, if your succulent’s leaves become yellow, soft, or translucent, that’s an indicator that it is over-watered.

On the flip side, wrinkly or shriveled leaves suggest it needs more watering. You can give your kalanchoe thyrsiflora a nice drink to help it perk up.