It Looks Like Scientists Have Uncovered A Natural Alternative To Ozempic

oneinchpunch - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Scientists may have discovered a way to naturally regulate blood sugar levels and sugar cravings that works similarly to drugs like Ozempic. The answer lies in a gut microbe and its metabolites, the compounds that are produced during digestion.

Researchers led by Jiangnan University in China have shown that they can produce glucagon-peptide 1 (GLP-1) by increasing the levels of the gut microbe in diabetic mice. Glucagon-peptide 1 is a hormone that the body secretes naturally. It helps regulate blood sugar levels and feelings of fullness.

The release of GLP-1 is stimulated by certain foods and gut microbes. It is often mimicked by drugs like semaglutide, which is the ingredient behind Ozempic.

The GLP-1 function is typically impaired in people with type 2 diabetes, leading to issues with controlling blood sugar.

That’s why Ozempic and other GLP-1 agonists work so well as treatments. They effectively simulate natural processes in the body. But, some researchers are exploring ways to get the body to produce more GLP-1 on its own.

“A growing body of research has revealed that our cravings for dietary components originate from signals sent from the gut, a key organ in transmitting dietary preferences,” stated the authors of the study.

“However, which genes, gut flora, and metabolites in the gut microenvironment are involved in the regulation of sugar preferences is currently unclear.”

The study suggests that gut microbes like Bacteroides vulgatus and their metabolites may influence a person’s preference for sweets.

The team of researchers found that when mice in experiments were treated with a metabolite of B. vulgatus, it increased GLP-1 secretion and subsequently prompted the secretion of the hormone FGF21, which is connected to sugar cravings. Studies in mice taking GLP-1 agonists have shown that the drugs stimulate FGF21.

oneinchpunch – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

In humans, some studies have indicated that those with genetic variants for the FGF21 hormone are approximately 20 percent more likely to be leading consumers of sugary foods.

According to the researchers from China, a blood analysis consisting of 60 participants with type 2 diabetes and 24 healthy control subjects showed that mutations in the gut protein Ffar4, which reduces FGF21 production, are tied to a stronger preference for sugar.

This could play a major role in the development of diabetes. Meanwhile, the gut microbiome could be a central agent driving that process.

The research team found that GLP-1 secretion was boosted when mice were treated with a metabolite of B. vulgatus, meaning that blood sugar control was improved and sugar cravings were less.

It is unclear whether the same results will be seen in humans, but the authors assert that their findings have implications for diabetes prevention.

The details of the study were published in the journal Nature Microbiology.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan